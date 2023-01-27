TXT Talks Showing Their ‘Musical Color’ on Their Album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ & What Tempts Them the Most

Full of sweets. TXT’s “Sugar Rush Ride” is one of our top songs of the year. The five-member K-Pop group released their EP The Name Chapter: Temptation on January 27, 2023, and we talked to them about the process and what temptation they give into the most.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star, and the lead single “CROWN.” They’re signed to Big Hit Entertainment which also houses K-Pop superstars BTS. Since their debut, they have had a total of 11 releases and won plenty of accolades, such as Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV EMAS and Hero of the Year at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards.

Their third studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE entered the Billboard 200 chart at Number 5, and they became the third male K-pop group in history to chart an album for nine consecutive weeks on the chart. Their latest EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child debuted at Number 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. They’re widely known as K-Pop’s 4th Generation and Gen Z “It Boys.” Their fans are known as MOA, which stands for Moment of Alwaysness, adore the group and profess their messages of love and youthfulness, and TXT definitely gives their love back through song. The band also had a huge year as they became the first K-Pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in July 2022 and performed at Disneyland for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve to ring in 2023.

The Name Chapter: Temptation comes nine months after the release of their 2022 mini-album EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Their new EP follows their journey forward on the brink of adulthood despite obstacles and sweet temptations. “We know we have to grow but are tempted by the possibility of staying as we are and living freely day to day,” TAEHYUN tells StyleCaster. YEONJUN holds the same sentiment, “It’s our story yet again, so there are a lot of songs that show our musical color.”

The quintet gushed over their collaboration with American rapper Coi Leray on the song “Happy Fools.” “She’s so talented at rapping, and is an incredible and charming artist, as well as a great songwriter,” HUENINGKAI says. “I hope we can perform together in the States!”

The lead single of the EP “Sugar Rush Ride” is a multi-genre-filled banger that brings you down that swirling feeling of temptation and pulls you right in. “I can feel it I can’t resist it / That sweet devilish smile / You open/ my locked door so easily / Oh my, I see the stars” YEONJUN and SOOBIN sing. So what tempts the five members? “Of course, our success.”

“Sugar Rush Ride” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER (English Translation)

[Intro: Yeonjun]

Yeah, ah

Ayy, let’s go

[Verse 1: Beomgyu, Taehyun]

The thoughts soon stopped breathing

When you get back

My determination comes instantly undone

For you (Ayy)

[Refrain: Huening Kai, Soobin, Taehyun]

Come a little closer (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

You whisper (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Swallow

The sugar rush (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Feast up in the night sky (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Sweet desire (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Taking me into the dream

The liar on the bedside

[Pre-Chorus: Yeonjun, Soobin]

I can feel it I can’t resist it

That sweet devilish smile

You open my locked door so easily

Oh my, I see the stars

The devil said

[Chorus: Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Soobin]

Ha

Ha

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more

Ha

Ha

Come here, more

Let’s play, more (Get away)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah

Come here, more

Let’s play, more

[Verse 2: Huening Kai, Taehyun]

You’re so addictive

My veins full of sweets

The forbidden lines slowly

Fade away

This daze-like anemia

But I prefer it that way

Every cell under my skin

Becomes more sensitive

[Refrain: Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Huening Kai]

Come a little closer (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

You whisper (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Swallow

The sugar rush (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Feast up in the night sky (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Sweet desire (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Taking me into the dream

The liar on the bedside

[Pre-Chorus: Taehyun, Soobin, Beomgyu]

I can feel it I can’t resist it

That sweet devilish smile

You open my locked door so easily

Oh my, I see the stars

The devil said

[Chorus: Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun]

Ha

Ha

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more (Gimme, gimme more)

Ha (No)

Ha (No)

Come here, more

Let’s play, more (Get away)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah (Ayy)

Gimme, gimme more (More)

Gimme, gimme more (More)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush (Ooh)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah (Oh)

Come here, more

Let’s play, more

[Post-Chorus: Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Yeonjun]

You’re bad, you liar

What did you do to me, sugar (Oh, yeah)

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more

It’s me who’s bad

I know this bad desire, sugar

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more (More)

[Outro: Taehyun]

You’re bad, you liar

What did you do to me, sugar

“Sugar Rush Ride” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Korean)

[Intro: Yeonjun]

Yeah, ah

Ayy, let’s go

[Verse 1: Beomgyu, Taehyun]

생각은 곧 숨을 멈췄어

When you get back

내 다짐 따윈 한순간 풀어 헤쳐져

네겐 (Ayy)

[Refrain: Huening Kai, Soobin, Taehyun]

Come a little closer (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

넌 속삭여 (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

삼켜버려

The sugar rush (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

밤하늘에 향연 (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Sweet desire (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

꿈에 데려가는

침대맡에 liar

[Pre-Chorus: Yeonjun, Soobin]

I can feel, 거부할 수가 없어

달콤한 그 devilish smile

넌 능숙히 잠긴 내 문을 열어

어떡해 저 별이 보여

The devil said

[Chorus: Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Soobin]

Ha

Ha

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more

Ha

Ha

이리 와서 더

같이 놀자 더 (Get away)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah

이리 와서 더

업고 놀자 더

[Verse 2: Huening Kai, Taehyun]

You’re so addictive

내 혈관은 full of sweets

금지된 선들이 희미하게

사라져 가지

빈혈 같은 이 daze

오히려 그게 좋아 난

살갗 아래 모든 세포가 더

예민해져 가

[Refrain: Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Huening Kai]

Come a little closer (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

넌 속삭여 (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

삼켜버려

The sugar rush (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

밤하늘에 향연 (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

Sweet desire (Ah-ah-ah, oh)

꿈에 데려가는

침대맡에 liar

[Pre-Chorus: Taehyun, Soobin, Beomgyu]

I can feel, 거부할 수가 없어

달콤한 그 devilish smile

넌 능숙히 잠긴 내 문을 열어

어떡해 저 별이 보여

The devil said

[Chorus: Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun]

Ha

Ha

Gimme, gimme morе

Gimme, gimme more (Gimmе, gimme more)

Ha (No)

Ha (No)

이리 와서 더

같이 놀자 더 (Get away)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah (Ayy)

Gimme, gimme more (More)

Gimme, gimme more (More)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush (Ooh)

Sugar rush-ush, sugar rush-ush-uh, ah (Oh)

이리 와서 더

업고 놀자 더

[Post-Chorus: Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Yeonjun]

나빠 넌 liar 내게

너 뭘 한 거야, sugar (Oh, yeah)

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more

나쁜 건 나야

알아 못된 desire, sugar

Gimme, gimme more

Gimme, gimme more (More)

[Outro: Taehyun]

나빠 넌 liar 내게

너 뭘 한 거야, sugar

