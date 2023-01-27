TXT Play Song Pictionary—Can They Guess ‘Sugar Rush Ride,’ ‘Dear Sputnik’ & ‘Cat & Dog’?

Gimme more! Watch TXT play Song Pictionary in our exclusive StyleCaster video with the K-Pop group. TOMORROW X TOGETHER just released their new EP The Name Chapter: Temptation on January 27, 2023, and they are super excited to release it out to the world.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members: SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star, and the lead single “CROWN.” They’re signed to Big Hit Entertainment which also houses K-Pop superstars BTS. Since their debut, they have had a total of 11 releases and won plenty of accolades, such as Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV EMAS and Hero of the Year at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards.

Their third studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE entered the Billboard 200 chart at Number 5, and they became the third male K-pop group in history to chart an album for nine consecutive weeks on the chart. Their latest EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child debuted at Number 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. They’re widely known as K-Pop’s 4th Generation and Gen Z “It Boys.” Their fans are known as MOA, which stands for Moment of Alwaysness, adore the group and profess their messages of love and youthfulness, and TXT definitely gives their love back through song. The band also had a huge year as they became the first K-Pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in July 2022 and performed at Disneyland for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve to ring in 2023.

The Name Chapter: Temptation comes nine months after the release of their 2022 mini-album EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Their new EP follows their journey forward on the brink of adulthood despite obstacles and sweet temptations. “We know we have to grow, but are tempted by the possibility of staying as we are and living freely day to day”}We know we have to grow but are tempted by the possibility of staying as we are and living freely day to day,” TAEHYUN tells StyleCaster. YEONJUN holds the same sentiment, “It’s our story yet again, so there are a lot of songs that show our musical color.”

It’s no surprise that TXT has the most iconic and unique song titles in history. Songs from The Name Chapter: Temptation include: “Devil By the Window,” “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock).” Their collection of songs also expands to “Cat & Dog,” “9 And Three Quarters (Run Away),” “Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?” and “LO$ER=LO♡ER.” So the question is: Can TOMORROW X TOGETHER guess their own songs by drawing them? Watch the video to find out!

Watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER talk about their album, what tempts the most and their collaboration with Coi Leray here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.