Trend to Try: Two-Tone Jeans For Fall, Plus 8 Pairs to Buy Now

Andrea Cheng for InStyle
by
082213 two tone jeans lead 623 Trend to Try: Two Tone Jeans For Fall, Plus 8 Pairs to Buy Now

Click above to start shopping now!

Caught between two different types of denim? For the indecisive ladies of the world (guilty as charged), color-blocked jeans are your answer. Why? Because the style seamlessly (and stylishly) unites two fabrics into one.

Much like last year’s ubiquitous colored and printed denim, two-tone jeans walk the line between being highly trendy and highly wearable. While there are certain styles that play up drastic divides (read: bold colors and different textures), others embody subtler shades and washes that stay within the same color family.

Click above to start shopping eight pairs of two-tone jeans for fall now! 

