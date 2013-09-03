Trend to Try: Two-Tone Jeans For Fall, Plus 8 Pairs to Buy Now

Caught between two different types of denim? For the indecisive ladies of the world (guilty as charged), color-blocked jeans are your answer. Why? Because the style seamlessly (and stylishly) unites two fabrics into one.

Much like last year’s ubiquitous colored and printed denim, two-tone jeans walk the line between being highly trendy and highly wearable. While there are certain styles that play up drastic divides (read: bold colors and different textures), others embody subtler shades and washes that stay within the same color family.

