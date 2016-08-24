StyleCaster
Share

Where to Buy Those Two-Tone Jeans Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Can’t Stop Wearing

What's hot
StyleCaster

Where to Buy Those Two-Tone Jeans Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Can’t Stop Wearing

by
Where to Buy Those Two-Tone Jeans Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Can’t Stop Wearing
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Far be it from me to declare the death of the black skinny jean, but for this season, at least, another kind of denim is ruling the fashion world. Two-tone, reconstructed denim—the kind Vetements made so popular they’ve been able to sell pairs for nearly $1,500—has trickled down to retailers high and low for fall, and the Instagram set has embraced it in a big way (which means if you want in on the trend, you should probably snap it up before the styles sell out).

MORE: How to Wear 7 of Fall’s Biggest Trends Right Now

Gigi Hadid wore a pair of Frame’s Le Mix jeans out in Los Angeles last night, pairing them with a thoroughly ’90s combo of a cropped off-the-shoulder top, layered chokers, and pale pink pashmina.

13687089 1801244963440578 1081970748 n Where to Buy Those Two Tone Jeans Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Cant Stop Wearing

Credit: Instagram | @frame

Kendall Jenner and Bella have also taken the look for a spin (though no word on whether the sisters are just snagging them out of one another’s closets) and we’re betting we’ll spot them on the legs of street-style stars all over Fashion Week come September.

Ahead, shop Frame’s version of the style, along with 10 other pairs available right now.

MORE: How Danielle Guizio Became the Go-To Designer for the Insta Set

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Nouveau Le Mix, $449; at Frame

Moto Panel Straight Leg Jeans, $85; at Topshop

Photo: instagram / @bellahnews

Rag & Bone Two-Tone Jeans, $425; at Bloomingdale's

Authentic 1969 Two-Tone Best Girlfriend Jeans, $79.95; at Gap

Photo: instagram / @hadidfashion

Vetements High-Rise Straight Jeans, $1,460; at MyTheresa

Loose Fit Jeans in Vintage Wash, $229; at Anine Bing

Limber Denim, $75; at Loéil

Photo: instagram / @kendall.updates

B-Sides Reworked Vintage Jeans: Two-Tone Edition, $385; at Madewell

Spray On Jeans, $58.80 (was $98); at Blank NYC

Urban Renewal Remade Pocket Shift Jean, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Street-Style Guide to Late-Summer Dressing

The Street-Style Guide to Late-Summer Dressing
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share