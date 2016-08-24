Where to Buy Those Two-Tone Jeans Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Can’t Stop Wearing

Far be it from me to declare the death of the black skinny jean, but for this season, at least, another kind of denim is ruling the fashion world. Two-tone, reconstructed denim—the kind Vetements made so popular they’ve been able to sell pairs for nearly $1,500—has trickled down to retailers high and low for fall, and the Instagram set has embraced it in a big way (which means if you want in on the trend, you should probably snap it up before the styles sell out).

Gigi Hadid wore a pair of Frame’s Le Mix jeans out in Los Angeles last night, pairing them with a thoroughly ’90s combo of a cropped off-the-shoulder top, layered chokers, and pale pink pashmina.

Kendall Jenner and Bella have also taken the look for a spin (though no word on whether the sisters are just snagging them out of one another’s closets) and we’re betting we’ll spot them on the legs of street-style stars all over Fashion Week come September.

Ahead, shop Frame’s version of the style, along with 10 other pairs available right now.