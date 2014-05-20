Two Style Bloggers go Head to Head in a Summer Fashion Challenge

Summer weather is right around the corner and you know what that means: denim shorts, flowing tops, short dresses, and lots of fun accessorizing. Summer months are all about enjoying the sunshine outdoors and indulging in the warm-weather action of concerts, picnics, bike rides, or laying in the park. But just because its hot doesn’t mean you can’t stay stylish.

Don’t know what to wear this summer? We’ve got you covered! Style bloggers Bonnie Barton of Flashes of Style and Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog have teamed up with Macy’s MStyleLab to put together their idea of the perfect summer outfit. Since we nabbed two amazing style bloggers, we thought it would be fun to pit the two against each other in a summer themed blogger style-off where they battled over clothes from the same rack!

Click through the gallery to see how they would each style pieces from Macy’s MStyleLab, which includes brands like Jessica Simpson, Material Girl, and American Rag, and then let us know who you think did a better job of capturing perfect summer style!

For more information on our relationship with Macy’s MStyleLab: cmp.ly/3