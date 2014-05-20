StyleCaster
Two Style Bloggers go Head to Head in a Summer Fashion Challenge

Summer weather is right around the corner and you know what that means: denim shorts, flowing tops, short dresses, and lots of fun accessorizing.  Summer months are all about enjoying the sunshine outdoors and indulging in the warm-weather action of concerts, picnics, bike rides, or laying in the park.  But just because its hot doesn’t mean you can’t stay stylish.

Don’t know what to wear this summer? We’ve got you covered! Style bloggers Bonnie Barton of Flashes of Style and Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog have teamed up with Macy’s MStyleLab to put together their idea of the perfect summer outfit. Since we nabbed two amazing style bloggers, we thought it would be fun to pit the two against each other in a summer themed blogger style-off where they battled over clothes from the same rack!

Click through the gallery to see how they would each style pieces from Macy’s MStyleLab, which includes brands like Jessica Simpson, Material Girl, and American Rag, and then let us know who you think did a better job of capturing perfect summer style!

For more information on our relationship with Macy’s MStyleLab: cmp.ly/3

Lisa's go-to summer staple are denim cut offs and short shorts. These overalls are a perfect example.

Bonnie starts every summer outfit with her shoes, and builds the rest up from there. 

Even though the battle was competitive, there is always time for a fun #selfie break! 

Lisa took these amazing American Rag denim overalls and paired them with a fun American flag printed muscle tee from Material Girl for a little pop of color.  To add some definition to the waist, she cinched the overalls with a skinny leather belt, making it more feminine while still staying edgy.  Final touches included a bright statement necklace and go-anywhere black strappy sandals. 

Bonnie started with a sweet pair of tan flats, and paired them with a fun polka dot sun dress from American Rag, perfect for a summer day out.  She added a pop of color with cute orange sunglasses, and then added this American Rag denim jacket that looks great around her waist for day, and is the perfect layer to wear on a cooler summer night. 

So who do you think put together a better summer look? 

