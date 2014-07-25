StyleCaster
Two Style Bloggers Face Off in a Back-to-School Fashion Challenge

August is just around the corner and everybody knows what that means: Before you know it summer will be over and it’ll be time to ditch the bikini and start thinking about cute fall looks. We know you’re probably having way too much fun frolicking in the sun and dreading the end of the season to even think about getting your outfits sorted, so we’re here to help!

Style bloggers Laura Galvan of So Last Year and Jinna Yang of Grease and Glamour have teamed up with Macy’s MStyleLab to put together their idea of the perfect back to school outfit. Since we nabbed two amazing style bloggers, we thought we’d give you a little inspiration to get your butt into gear by pitting the two against each other in a back to school themed blogger style-off where they battled over clothes from the same rack!

What better way to start off the new school year than with a fresh closet filled with graphic tanks, shorts and patterned tees?

Click through the gallery to see how they would each style pieces from Macy’s MStyleLab, which includes brands like Jessica Simpson, Material Girl, and American Rag, and then let us know who you think nailed back to school style the best!

For more information on our relationship with Macy’s MStyleLab: cmp.ly/3

Click through the slideshow to see our bloggers in a back to school style off!

Jinna combs through the racks and debates between a variety of different graphic tanks to see which one bests reflects her laid back style. Decisions, decisions!

Laura searches for a top that reflects her fun and flirty style whether it's a bright colored top or some fun accessories.

After combing the racks, both bloggers found great looks that reflected their own individual style.

Jinna chose a pair of XOXO black shorts with exposed zippers, a fun graphic tee, and layered it with a cute Jessica Simpson denim jacket. To top off the look, she stacked on some arm candy, a bold necklace, and a comfy pair of Madden Girl sandals.
 

Laura chose a striped top from Material Girl, and paired them with a pair of black Eric and Lani shorts with a floral back that added a fun pop of color to her outfit. As for accessorizing, she kept it simple with a cute hat and a flirty pair of Madden Girl cork wedges.

Who do you think put together a better back to school inspired look?
 

