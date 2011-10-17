Two New Museum Exhibits Highlight Armani, Missoni, Pucci

While Milan may be the current enemy in the scheduling fight for next season’s fashion month, Italy’s contributions to fashion (both haute couture and ready-to-wear), ensure that despite the fashion world’s inability to get along, Italy is one of the four ventricles that makes up the heart of the sartorial scene .

Two different exhibits are highlighting the best of Italian designers. In Beverly Hills at “Il Teatro alla Moda,” over fifty original creations crafted for the theater and the opera by design powerhouses such as Missoni, Giorgio Armani and Valentino are on display, with the pieces dating back to 1980. The pure emphasis on craftsmanship and quality are a reminder to us all that at its core, fashion requires an understanding of basic silhouettes and materials.

The Italian designers featured at the exhibit in Beverly Hills have much in common with Pucci, the famed Italian luxury design house known for its prints and mod creations. Pucci takes the appreciation of Italian’s most fashionable back to the homeland, using LVMH’s Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Les Journes Particulires as an excuse to open its doors to the first part of its expansive archives.

Forty minutes outside of Florence, at Villa di Granaiolo (the Pucci family compound), lucky visitors can descend into the family’s restored wine-making cellars, which now house a small portion of Pucci history. The rest is safely kept within the walls of Florence at the Palazzo Pucci headquarters, but throughout the preservation process many items from the collection will make their way back to the Pucci home.

Regardless of the many revolutions and risqu moves in today’s fashion industries, designers like Armani and Pucci will remain timeless and relevant. So go ahead and celebrate Italy, you done good.

Images courtesy of LA Times and WWD.