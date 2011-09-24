Two-Hundred Years of Wedding Dress History Invades Australia

With a country who is a home to an internationally-renowned metropolis nicknamed the “City of Brides,” I guess it doesn’t come to much of a surprise that London’s Victoria & Albert Museum decided to premiere their wedding dress exhibit in Australia.
Featuring over 170 vintage dresses and accessories from the V&A’s own collection and on loan, “The White Wedding Dress: Two Hundred Years of Wedding Fashions” tells the history and changing trends behind one of the most easily-talked about garments (thank you, Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian) of our time.
Museum-goers near the regional city of Bendigo (located almost a hundred miles away from Melbourne) will be able to see dressed-up mannequins and archived photographs highlighting wedding fashions by John Galliano for Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Lanvin, Christian Lacroix, Nina Ricci and other leading designers from over the last two centuries at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
From now until November 6th, the Bendigo Art Gallery will play host to the exhibit before it heads off to New Zealand, Singapore and Russia before returning to London in 2014.
If you don’t plan on hitting any of these spots over the next two years, then be sure to take a glimpse at the slideshow above to see some of the beautiful bridal gowns (including dresses worn by Gwen Stefani and Dita Von Teese on their special day) featured in the exhibit.
[via WWD]
All images courtesy of Bendigo Art Gallery
Embroidered muslin wedding dress, lined with silk, British, 1834.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Embroidered silk wedding dress designed by Charles Frederick Worth, Paris, 1880.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Embroidered silk satin wedding dress and train by Liberty & Co. Ltd, London, 1906-8.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Silk satin wedding dress by Charles James, London, 1934.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Pleated silk wedding dress and coat, net veil decorated with silicone rubber, by Ian & Marcel, London, 1989.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Wedding dress made by Gladman & Womack, London, 1885. Cream silk satin trimmed with embroidered net and pearl beads.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Wedding dress, "Qui a le droit?," Christian Lacroix Couture, Paris, autumn/winter 1993-4.
Wedding dress designed by Vera Wang for her spring 2007 bridal collection.
Silk wedding wedding dress and pelerine, trimmed with silk satin and silk bobbin lace, British, 1828.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Embroidered silk satin wedding dress designed by Norman Hartnell, London, 1933.
©Victoria and Albert Museum / V&A Images
Shot taffeta wedding dress, Vivienne Westwood Couture. Velvet and shot taffeta tricorne hat with dyed mink pom-poms, Stephen Jones, London, 2005. Lent by and designed for Dita Von Teese.
Silk faille wedding dress and silk net veil decorated with antique lace, John Galliano for Dior, Paris, 2002. Lent by and designed for Gwen Stefani for her marriage to Gavin Rossdale on September 14, 2002 in London.
Nina Ricci lace peignoir, Paris, 2005 displayed with Dita Von Teeses wedding corset which was custom made for her by Mr Pearl, Paris, 2005. The peignoir formed part of Von Teeses trousseau. Lent by Dita Von Teese.