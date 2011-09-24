Two-Hundred Years of Wedding Dress History Invades Australia

With a country who is a home to an internationally-renowned metropolis nicknamed the “City of Brides,” I guess it doesn’t come to much of a surprise that London’s Victoria & Albert Museum decided to premiere their wedding dress exhibit in Australia.

Featuring over 170 vintage dresses and accessories from the V&A’s own collection and on loan, “The White Wedding Dress: Two Hundred Years of Wedding Fashions” tells the history and changing trends behind one of the most easily-talked about garments (thank you, Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian) of our time.

Museum-goers near the regional city of Bendigo (located almost a hundred miles away from Melbourne) will be able to see dressed-up mannequins and archived photographs highlighting wedding fashions by John Galliano for Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Lanvin, Christian Lacroix, Nina Ricci and other leading designers from over the last two centuries at the Bendigo Art Gallery.

From now until November 6th, the Bendigo Art Gallery will play host to the exhibit before it heads off to New Zealand, Singapore and Russia before returning to London in 2014.

If you don’t plan on hitting any of these spots over the next two years, then be sure to take a glimpse at the slideshow above to see some of the beautiful bridal gowns (including dresses worn by Gwen Stefani and Dita Von Teese on their special day) featured in the exhibit.

[via WWD]