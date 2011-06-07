Two 90s Supermodels Prove They Can Still Werk

I generally think it impolite to talk about a woman’s age unless she looks so incredibly amazing it’s literally unbelievable and therefore telling her age can in no way be viewed as derisive. Christy Turlington is 42 and Claudia Schiffer is turning 41 this month, both are moms, both are considered major supers, both currently star in editorials in which they looks so beautiful as to cause people to be all like “Karlie, Lindsey and anyone other hot model of the moment who still isn’t even in their 20s who?”

Claudia Schiffer wears a stunning selection of Gucci, Dior and Valentino for the July cover shoot of Harpers Bazaar UK. She’s on the beach of Santa Monica looking all blond and Cali and perfect, shot by Horst Diekgerdes. That Prada sun hat shot is especially lovely.

Ellen von Unwerth lensed a shoot for the June issue of Madame le Figaro featuring Christy in a less high fashion, more denim and t-shirt and maxi dress and looking sexy in the tropics feel. The girl does yoga poses. She’s tan and no less amazing than when she appeared in music videos.

Both ladies also wear the same fringed mini dress, did you spot it?