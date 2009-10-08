Twlight New Moon Music Video Debuted

Because I think everyone is about ready to throw up on themselves in anticipation for the new Twilight movie New Moon, I have more Twilight news for you!

Last night, MTV debuted the music video for the movie’s single, “Meet Me on the Equinox” by Death Cab for Cutie. The music video features the band (playing in what kind of looks like a college dean’s office) spliced in with footage from the movie.

Actually… On second glance, the music video just looks like the movie trailer punctuated with segments of the band playing. Alas, anyone trying to gain a little extra insight into the movie will be severely disappointed.

What happened to all the nudity that was promised in the promotional posters? Oh… Wait… No… Nevermind… I spoke too soon. Jump ahead to minute 3:07 on the video to see a very pasty topless Robert Pattinson who should probably buy a belt or something…

Death Cab For Cutie |MTV Music