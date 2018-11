The most important thing going on in the StyleCaster offices this morning besides it being @megcuna‘s birthday, is that Twitter is down. Okay, it’s not THE most important thing, but we’re a little upset. @StyleCaster wants to be able to send you our favorite articles and @SCStylist wants to be able to help you with all of our styling needs.

So Twitter, please figure out this “unknown” situation, it’s been two hours and we miss you.

Tweet me @ebmonson when it’s up and running.