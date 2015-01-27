Twitter to Roll Out New Group Chat Feature and Video Editing Tool

Twitter announced today that’s rolling out two big new features: group messaging and a new video mode where users will be able to record and edit video directly.

With the new “Group DMs” feature, users will be able to chat with up to 20 people at a time (previously, private messaging had been limited to one-to-one).

Also, what’s known as “Twitter canoes” or those long conversations that include a ton of handles taking place on Twitter’s public feed (which are generally pretty annoying to everyone not in the conversation), will finally be a thing of the past.

It’s clearly a sign that Twitter is thinking of ways to compete with messaging services including WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook Messenger, which offer a more private experience than Twitter previously had.

Beyond group messaging, Twitter is also introducing a way to record, edit, and post videos directly within its mobile app. In the past, most users looking to share video content on Twitter have used Vine, a standalone app that Twitter acquired in 2012.

Both features will hit the app this week, so there will be a lot to play around with in the coming days.

Are you excited for these new features? Share your thoughts in the comments!