Twitter Special! #BloggersMoonlightingAs

If you read our first installment of Twitter Birds, then you already know that @dkny is one of our favorite tweeps to follow. And this morning, when she tweeted the below message to her 137,000 (and rapidly growing) followers, we thought it would be fun to post the results to give you guys a little inside info on what all those socially connected bloggers actually do for day jobs because don’t we know all too well that setting up a WordPress or Blogger account just doesn’t pay the bills in this day and age….well at least for most of us (ahem, we’re looking at you Rumi Neely).

Below, our 10 favorite answers to the question of the day!

DKNY:

@dkny: I think a fun story would be for bloggers to tweet about what their real jobs are- (assuming they have another day job)….anyone in?

TOP 10 RETWEETS:

@CharmedValerie Hey @dkny I’m a wife, mom, hot mess, & social media consultant. #Bloggersmoonlightingas

@margheritte @dkny Im a full time mom to an autistic boy… #bloggersmoonlightingas

@MyFDB Hmm….It’s not really moonlighting if fashion blogging is already your job lol #BloggersMoonlightingAs @dkny

@ThatTweetThing @dkny Blogger sometimes, Twitter always, work retail part-time 🙂 #BloggersMoonlightingAs

@erinknn @dkny i’m a PR intern and full-time student, aspiring to work in fashion! #BloggersMoonlightingAs

@JetSetCD @dkny Travel blogger by day, fashion blogger by night. So really, blogger 24/7. #BloggersMoonlightingAs

@nataliexo I’m a publicity intern! You have to start somewhere. #BloggersMoonlightingAs

@metsyc @dkny: I’m an intranet web developer for a computer company and blog on bling on the side. 🙂 #BloggersMoonlightingAs

@johnjannuzzi @dkny i’m a shoe shiner (well, used to be…true story) #bloggersmoonlightingas

@MissJennaB @dkny I’m the Sales Coordinator for a major manufacturer of artificial turf. Don’t be too jealous.

Which response is your favorite? Less us know in the comments below!

