Twitter Round-Up: Celebs Sound Off on “Twilight,” Kristen Stewart, More

It’s pretty apparent that the whole world had a case of “Twilight” fever this week. In case you missed the hoards of people lined up outside of movie theaters and the commercials on every TV station, “Breaking Dawn Part 2,” the conclusion to franchise, was released last night at 10 p.m.
The film has already earned a whopping $30.4 million at the box office, and it’s just getting started. Between stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, and the twist-filled plot, everyone has plenty to talk about, so we rounded up some of our favorite celebrity reactions to “Twilight.”
Click through the gallery above to check our Twitter round-up of the week!
Frankly after seeing the movie, we're surprised something like this didn't happen.
Donald Trump's oddly strong feelings about Kristen Stewart's promiscuity just won't let up.
Photo:
Twitter/
...But Mickey Boardman just isn't having it!
Photo:
Twitter/
Ashley Greene humbly proclaims "Twilight" director Bill Condon a genius. Even if the franchise isn't your favorite, you have to agree — he's doing something right (look at those box office receipts)!
The thought of Stephen Colbert enjoying Milk Duds and popcorn while watching "Twilight" is too good.
Steve Carell mocked the masses of Twihards who seemed to have unlimited time on their hands to wait outside for the movie.
"The Hills" alum Stephanie Pratt found a way to bypass the intense security at the premiere.
Photo:
Twitter/
Roberto Cavalli is quite proud of himself for dressing actress Sharni Vinson.
We hope Tavi was quoting herself.
Photo:
Twitter/
Wait. Any "Bachelor" fans should rejoice over this tweet. Arie, who's now dating Ben's ex Courtney, apparently saw the flick with Emily's ex, Jef. What a tangled web we weave.
Beautiful? That's one way to put it.
Photo:
Twitter/
Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner agrees. Something tells us Mama Kris is a "Twilight" fan too.
Photo:
Twitter/
"Austin Powers" star Verne Troyer got fans, and wants to take on Taylor Lautner. What more could you want?
Photo:
Twitter/