Twitter Round-Up: Celebrities React to Barack Obama’s Victory

After a truly exhausting campaign process, we have a winner: President Barack Obama has been elected to serve a second term. American people were glued to their TV screens, anxiously awaiting the final decision — and even more took to social media to discuss the results.
In fact, with 20 million tweets, Election Day has been named the most tweeted about event in political history. (Just to put that in context, there were 1.8 million tweets sent about Election Day 2008). Naturally, celebrities were among the masses, chiming in with their opinions, emotions (some were thrilled, some were miserable) and anecdotes about the presidential election.
Barack Obama's tweet as he discovered he had won the election is the most retweeted ever. And could it be more adorable?
Lady Gaga has a strong, typographically challenged reaction to the victory.
Beyoncé took to her blog to sound off on her feelings on Romney. Was this too much — or just enough?
Leave it to Adam Levine to have one of the night's best tweets.
Kathy Griffin thinks Cher reelected Barack. Eh, stranger things have happened.
Michael Ian Black generously offers Barack a discounted make out session.
Nicki Minaj keeps the celebrations alive.
Alec Baldwin has his priorities straight.
RuPaul's "Drag Race" themed tweets were some of the most retweeted of the night.
Snoop Dogg has a proud moment.
Justin Bieber, while happy for Obama, is still living large on Canada's free healthcare.
Dane Cook has a brilliant costume idea for Obama.
NeNe Leakes has some plans for Mitt Romney.
Karl Rove was one of the most tweeted about people of the night. Why was he there?
John Legend finally calls out Florida.
Us New Yorkers couldn't stop looking!
"Sign, Sealed, Delivered" is certain to be the biggest selling song on iTunes today.
Fran Drescher looks forward to the next four years. Let's watch what happens.
The illustrious Brant brothers (who share a Twitter) got into a fight thanks to their differing political views. Older brother Peter was displeased with the results.
What else is there to do? Also, mega Barack fan Chrissy Teigen had an election party complete with "Sloppy Joe Bidens." We're obsessed.
Donald Trump wasn't pleased, and apparently our country is in unprecedented trouble.
The woman with the flag in her hair was another Twitter celebrity last night. She brought back memories of Lorraine from the second round of debates.
Kirstie Alley makes a solid point — he won fair and square.
It truly was a beautiful speech, no matter what your political beliefs are.
MC Hammer, there you are!
