Twitter Round-Up: Celebrities React to Barack Obama’s Victory

After a truly exhausting campaign process, we have a winner: President Barack Obama has been elected to serve a second term. American people were glued to their TV screens, anxiously awaiting the final decision — and even more took to social media to discuss the results.

In fact, with 20 million tweets, Election Day has been named the most tweeted about event in political history. (Just to put that in context, there were 1.8 million tweets sent about Election Day 2008). Naturally, celebrities were among the masses, chiming in with their opinions, emotions (some were thrilled, some were miserable) and anecdotes about the presidential election.

