Finally! Twitter Rolls Out ‘Retweet With Comment’ Function

Bust out your praise hands emoji: Twitter just launched the function that’s curiously been missing since it’s inception, the ability to “retweet with comment.”

Before, if you wanted to retweet someone’s message and add your own commentary, you had to cut and paste the original tweet and use the “quote tweet” button, but now you just add your text in a designated field and it shows up above the original message.

What’s exceptionally fantastic about this is that it permits people to share and comment on tweets without having to shorten the original in order to comply with Twitter’s 140 character limit, which means that the entire context of the message is preserved.

You just click retweet, add your own words in the comments box, and post! Check out how it looks below—it’s certainly user-friendly.