Khloé Kardashian Called Jordyn Woods “Fat” & It’s Honestly Awful

The two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale has finally aired, so hopefully, we can never speak about the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal after this. As expected, the finale and the aftermath of the scandal was dramatic AF, but now, Twitter’s reaction to Khloé Kardashian calling Jordyn Woods fat has created an entire new frenzy. Yes, you read that right, Khloé who has openly talked about her struggles with body image, and who hosts a show called, Revenge Body, just called another woman fat.

Exhales loudly.

As you probably know by now, shit hit the fan over Valentine’s Day weekend, when Jordyn–Kylie Jenner’s former BFF and Tristan, Khloé’s baby daddy shared a kiss. This was not the NBA player’s first time cheating on Khloé. Though the former couple may have been on break when this happened, Khloé reacted poorly to the entire ordeal. Meanwhile, Jordyn being 21 and not thinking clearly did not handle things correctly. However, none of this gives the Good American designer the OK to call Jordyn or anyone else for that matter a, “fat f*cking a*shole.”

In the KUWTK season finale, after hearing Tristan deny everything (rolls eyes), True’s mom got on the phone and went ballistic saying,

Liar! Liar! Tristan, f*ck you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Those both fat f*cking assholes. Don’t f*cking lie to me though about lying though. Don’t f*cking say that you didn’t do something that you f*cking did when you both f*cking told me that you kissed, bitches!

Obviously, Twitter is now dragging Khloé by her edges. One user said, “so can we unstan khloe kardashian for fat shaming jordan woods plz.” Another said, “Not Miss “body positive” @khloekardashian fat shaming Jordyn… her true colors shined.”

Other users aren’t being kind either.

Listen we get that this was a shitty situation, but the fact that Khloé seemed to be more enraged at Jordyn than her own man will always be disturbing to us.