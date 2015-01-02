Twitter’s New ‘While You Were Away’ Feature: Everything You Need to Know

Now you can digital detox, minus the FOMO, thanks to Twitter’s new feature that recaps the important tweets you may have missed while offline.

The Guardian reports Twitter’s new recap feature is making the app a whole lot more like Facebook with its “while you were away” function, which rounds up all the things the company’s algorithm thinks are important since your last login at the top of your page.

While Facebook uses an algorithm to show the most relevant past posts, depending on the friends you stalk talk to the most (among other things), up until now there’s been no way to know what you missed on Twitter that time you forgot your phone.

Like Instagram, Twitter’s constant stream of user updates has meant that posts can easily get lost in the stream of over 500 million tweets sent daily. The new feature is supposed to prevent that.

Unsurprisingly, reactions online have been mixed–we know the Internet loves to whine–but Twitter did warn we could expect some changes back in November, announcing in a blog post: “We can use information like who you follow and what you engage with to surface highlights of what you missed and show those to you as soon as you log back in or come back to the app.”

If you haven’t noticed any changes to your account yet, it’s probably because the feature hasn’t been fully rolled out. TechCrunch wrote that some Twitter users saw the update in early December, with more people tweeting that they noticed it towards the end of the month.