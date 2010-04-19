Twitter-Inspired Music Monday – Spring Playlist by DJ Claudine DeSola

If you are active on Twitter, it generally serves one of two purposes as a new social media platform or as a virtual friend to lob funny encounters at, thereby making your life feel more like a hilarious (yet relatable) sitcom.

However, DJ Claudine DeSola (@ClaudineDeSola) mixed things up. The music maven reached out to her Twitter followers for help in compiling a spring and summer playlist that would serve as background music for this past weekend’s Beba restaurant (@BebaNYC) opening in New York. See below for the responses from Claudine’s favorite fashion houses and bloggers!

1. Chris Benz (@cmbenz): We couldn’t stop listening to Matt & Kim and The Knife at CB studio!!!

Click here to purchase “Heartbeats” by The Knife (Deep Cuts)

2. Ray-Ban (@RAYBANusa): We love any 80s mixes!

Click here to purchase “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany (I Think We’re Alone Now)

3. Think PR (@Think_PR): Totally love Prince…

Click here to purchase “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince (Purple Rain).

4. Paul Icon (@paul_icon): Rich Girl by The Bird and the Bee (Hall and Oates Tribute Album)

Click here to purchase “Rich Girl” by The Bird and the Bee (A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates)

5. Emerald Dandy (@emeralddandy): Madonna – Vogue

Click here to purchase “Vogue” by Madonna (Celebration)

6. La Petite Fashionista (@lpfashionista): My pick is “Time to Pretend” by MGMT. It reminds me of the city 🙂

Click here to purchase “Time to Pretend” by MGMT (Oracular Spectacular)

7. Erika Sorocco (@cafefashionista): “The Sunshine Song” by The Candle Thieves – favorite spring song!

Click here to purchase “The Sunshine Song” by The Candle Thieves (Sunshine and Other Misfortunes)

8. Gezim Berisha (@gezim718): Stereo Love (Molella Remix)

Click here to purchase “Stereo Love (Molella Remix)” by Edward Maya featuring Vika Jigulina (Stereo Love)

9. Henry Mortimer (@henrymort): It’s a tie btwn “Awake My Soul” by Mumford & Sons and “Blue Skies” by Noah & the Whale.

Click here to purchase “Blue Skies” by Noah & the Whale (The First Days of Spring)

10. Odeisel (@odeisel): http://wp.me/pCDnm-25k Spring Song Playlist

“Spring is Here” by Nina Simone

Click here to purchase “Spring is Here” by Nina Simone (The Lady Has the Blues)