Fashion Twitter Threw Its Own Met Gala To Celebrate The First Monday In May

Ah, the first Monday in May. We should be waiting patiently for overworked Vogue interns to upload instant coverage of celebs like Timothée Chalamet and Billie Eilish making their way up the Met steps, but as we all know, this year’s Met Gala festivities have been postponed. Tragic, no doubt—but that hasn’t stopped Twitter users from celebrating! If you’ve seen the hashtag #HFMetGala2021 popping up on your feed this morning, here’s everything you need to know about the digital event, the unique theme and how you can get involved.

The actual Met Gala thrown by the Met Costume Institute (which is in no way associated with the HF Met Gala of the Twitterverse) has been postponed until September 13 2020. It will be half of a two-part event celebrating the dual theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the second exhibit opening in May 2022.

Exciting, yes, but it pains me to wait until September to see how fashionistas and celebrities alike interpret the theme. With absolutely zero desire to wait themselves, members of High Fashion Twitter (or HF Twitter, as it’s affectionately known) took it upon themselves to throw their own HF Met Gala on the first Monday in May, planned to perfection with a unique theme and everything.

You can find all the relevant info on the event’s verified Twitter account, which recaps in detail this year’s theme, Faces in the Mirror. “Inspired by evolving selves and strange reflections in the mirror, Faces in the Mirror: Fashion and the Horror of Identity examines the fashion’s relationship with horror through the lens of identity—both self and social,” reads the official event website.

A great theme aside, I can think of about a million reasons why this is a wonderful idea. Over the past few years (right around the time non-fashion fans learned the meaning of the word “camp”) the real Met Gala started to become less of a celebration of fashion and the arts and more of a popularity contest. Stars wanted to be invited, to have designers slave over their ensembles, to be photographed on the steps. It didn’t seem as though they cared about the Costume Institute or the exhibits themselves at all.

On the other hand, Twitter’s HF Met Gala is a celebration of creativity, encouraging Twitter users to participate in categories including Photoset Creation, Wardrobe Styling, Illustration Expression and the come-one, come-all Open Creativity. There’s even a charitable element, as participants can make a donation to the International Medical Crops (IMC) to gain early access to the event’s commemorative e-book.

Below, check out a smattering of tweets shared using the #HFMetGala2021 hashtag so far—and don’t hesitate to join in on the fun. It’s the first Monday in May, after all!