Twitter Giveaway! Win Tickets To DecadesTwo And Hautelook’s Private ‘SATC2’-Inspired Sale

Clockwise from left: dress by Alberta Ferretti, shoes by Burberry Prorsum, dress by Marc Jacobs, and jacket by Balmain. Images courtesy of Decadestwo.

Since we were first introduced to the frizzy-haired, NYC-based sex columnist, we’ve grown to love her quirks and incessant usage of “I couldn’t help but wonder…” Most of all though, we’ve grown to love Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe yes, even all the crop tops and furry pink stilettos. But while we’ve spent years fawning over her closet full of Manolos, we’ve yet to live out the dream ourselves. Decadestwo and online retailer HauteLook, however, are aiming to change all that with their collaboration on an upcoming shopping event inspired by not only Carrie, but all four of our favorite Sex and the City characters.

Decadestwo has rented out a four-bedroom, luxed out Manhattan apartment (the specific location is being kept under wraps!) decked out in homage to Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte. Each room will be fully stocked with designer goodies inspired by each character’s individual style (see above). The best part? The killer designer discount shopping items will be marked down up to 80 percent off retail.

But like so many great events, this one’s private. To gain access, enter our Twitter tickets giveaway. It’s simple: between now and Tuesday May 18, log onto Twitter and tweet the following phrase to be entered into our drawing: @StyleCaster send me #SATC2 inspired shopping with @HauteLook and @Decadestwo.

Fifty tweeters will be randomly selected to attend the Sex and the City 2-inspired shopping extravaganza taking place on May 21 through May 22. And because shopping is more fun with a friend, each winner can bring a guest.

Look out for winners to be announced on Wednesday May 19 so start tweeting!

