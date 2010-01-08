Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

Derek Blasberg learns Jersey Shore lingo, Byrdie Bell talks Tel Aviv, and Jane Aldridge needs a leather scarf — pronto. Lauren Conrad makes friends with sea animals, Jeremy Scott announces his move back to New York Fashion Week, and Todd Selby likes, umm, wrestling posters…from Mexico? Leighton Meester has a moment with sock puppets and Coco Rocha discovers fun facts about babies. Tweet us!

RT @derekblasberg: Was I the only person who did not know ‘to creep’ meant to hit on fat, loud girls with bad hair extensions and neon tube tops? #JerseyShore

RT @ByrdieBell: When you wanna say something’s cool in Tel Aviv you just say ‘that’s avatar’ throw in a ‘bombs to the eyebrows’ and you’re native

RT @sea_of_shoes: Definitely need a big leather scarf. Anyone know of where I might find one?

RT @LaurenConrad: Had a luckless day of fishing, but 3 dolphins swam right by my kayak and I made friends witha seal 🙂

RT @ITSJEREMYSCOTT: TODAY IT’S BEEING ANNOUNCED OFFICIALLY THAT I WILL BE SHOWING THIS SEASON IN NEW YORK AGAIN !!! IM EXCITED TO COME BACK TO THE BIG APPLE !

RT @theselby: I love Mexican wrestling posters http://tweetphoto.com/7901489

RT @itsmeleighton: Aries horoscope told me to listen to my sock puppet monkeys’ urges today.

RT @Oh_So_Coco: I just found out one in every four million babies is born with a full set of teeth!?! Yikes. Tweet me back if that baby was you!!



More News We Love:

Topshop’s New Shoe Collaboration is Fully Studded!

A Step-by-Step to the Most Natural Looking Makeup

The Best Trench Coats Spotted on the Street