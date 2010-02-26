StyleCaster
Share

Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

What's hot
StyleCaster

Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

Michelle
by

The Facehunter takes cover from sexual vibrations, Derek Blasberg ponders Snooki vs. Sookie, and Jess Stam announces her design collaboration with Rachel Roy. Joe Zee eats frozen yogurt for lunch…at 8 pm (so you mean, dessert?), Aggy’s buddy is a bunny, Jak and Jil Blog OMGs over Christopher Kane, and Elin Svahn witnesses waiters fighting — we only hope there was no silverware involved. Tweet us!

RT @facehunter never seen so much sexual vibrations on the catwalk than at blumarine. Dangerous. #mfw

RT @derekblasberg I just got into a huge fight with someone over who was a more important television icon: Snooki from Jersey Shore or Sookie from True Blood.

RT @Jess_Stam Just finished my first design meeting with @Rachel_Roy. I’m doing a capsule collection with her for Macy’s. So much fun sketching designs!

RT @mrjoezee This is my lunch and it’s 8pm. Who said fashion isn’t glamorous? http://twitpic.com/15h2cp

RT @AggyDeyn Reunited with my buddy! http://twitpic.com/15h0qx

RT @JakandJilBlog Previewed Versus with Christopher Kane tonight and it’s pretty damn hot, like seriously. And the shoes…..OH MA GAH

RT @elinsvahn My lovely friday lunch not so lovely anymore. Waitersbeating the shit out of eachother… I’m demanding a discount!!

More News We Love:
Simon Cowell News: Engaged!
Spring 2010 Rachel Rachel Roy Film: Miroir Mirror
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Romance Confirmation: Cover-Up?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share