Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

The Facehunter takes cover from sexual vibrations, Derek Blasberg ponders Snooki vs. Sookie, and Jess Stam announces her design collaboration with Rachel Roy. Joe Zee eats frozen yogurt for lunch…at 8 pm (so you mean, dessert?), Aggy’s buddy is a bunny, Jak and Jil Blog OMGs over Christopher Kane, and Elin Svahn witnesses waiters fighting — we only hope there was no silverware involved. Tweet us!

RT @facehunter never seen so much sexual vibrations on the catwalk than at blumarine. Dangerous. #mfw



RT @derekblasberg I just got into a huge fight with someone over who was a more important television icon: Snooki from Jersey Shore or Sookie from True Blood.



RT @Jess_Stam Just finished my first design meeting with @Rachel_Roy. I’m doing a capsule collection with her for Macy’s. So much fun sketching designs!

RT @mrjoezee This is my lunch and it’s 8pm. Who said fashion isn’t glamorous? http://twitpic.com/15h2cp

RT @AggyDeyn Reunited with my buddy! http://twitpic.com/15h0qx



RT @JakandJilBlog Previewed Versus with Christopher Kane tonight and it’s pretty damn hot, like seriously. And the shoes…..OH MA GAH

RT @elinsvahn My lovely friday lunch not so lovely anymore. Waitersbeating the shit out of eachother… I’m demanding a discount!!



