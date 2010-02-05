Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

Julia Frakes gets camera shy, Kelly Cutrone gives Patrick Jones nightmares, and TwinkleByWenlan boasts the best #NYFW gift bags for fall 2010 (do we sense some friendly competition on the way?). Bryan Boy supports the Gaysian mafia, err, fashion designers, Modelinia reveals Chanel Iman‘s favorite beats, and The Cut Blog gets amped over male Spanx. Derek Blasberg fears Avatar puke incidents and the Jersey Shore officially invades Fashion Week 2010 (via @StevenRojas). Tweet us!

RT @bunnyBISOUS Hopping out of Rachel @Rachel_Roy showroom… what a funloving team! Feel as though I was really inarticulate on camera… hope it looks ok!



RT @patrickdjones Kell on Earth is definitely something I shouldn’t have watched before going to bed. Going to have nightmares from when I did the CRR show.

RT @twinklebywenlan Just heard from a little birdie who’s in the know that we have, by far, the best gift bag this season in the Promenade! 😉

RT @bryanboy Support the NY Fasheen Gaysian mafia! Just RSVPed to Jason Wu, Derek Lam, Phillip Lim, Richard Chai, Peter Som.

RT @Modelinia Curious about the songs that DJ Chanel Iman played last night’s @hm party? We have a list for your weekend+party deets- http://bit.ly/cYBUaK



RT @cutblog Hey men, want shrinkage? Spanx for men is here! http://bit.ly/dmmrxR

RT @derekblasberg Now I’m for sure not seeing #Avatar. I’m with a girlfriend who saw it yesterday in 3D and threw up. Now I’m worried someone will vomit on me

RT @StevenRojas StevenRojas I can die a happy man, Jersey Shores J-Woww has requested tickets to the LnA presentation @lnaclothing

