Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

Becka Diamond wears deadly jewelry, Rumi loves computer nerds, and Rachel Roy gets in the spirit of love for February with plenty of giveaways — stay tuned. Pete Miszuk finds the ultimate carpooling bike, Tory Burch becomes plastic, and Derek Blasberg makes a, err, Freudian slip? Peaches Geldof discovers super dog, The Cut Blog shouts out to nudity, and The Misshapes do jury duty. Tweet us!

RT @beckadiamond: Now considering checking my bag after realizing that most of my jewelry could be considered a deadly weapon

RT @rumineely: is there anything sexier than a guy reformatting your computer for you? thank you @colinsokol

RT @Rachel_Roy: We’re celebrating the month of #love every Wednesday in February by giving away one fabulous RRR item every week! More details soon.



RT @stylesightings: http://twitpic.com/10c3m3 – By my count you could ride 4 people on this bike! How is this legal?



RT @toryburch: http://twitpic.com/10bhcm – Check out our one of a kind Tory Burch Barbie on @ebay. All proceeds benefit CFDA’s education initiatives and sc

RT @derekblasberg: Wow, didn’t realize that. Good to know (how to say penis in Spanish) RT @MACS781222 Call her Pe (Penelope Cruz); Pene means penis in spanish



RT @peaches_g: I’m obsessed with this dog. Its just so…ripped http://tweetphoto.com/9889940

RT @cutblog: ‘Love’ magazine really loves nude covers https://bitly.com/dkZ6Lm

RT @THEMISSHAPES: I don’t think you want to know. http://tweetphoto.com/9894235



More News We Love:

Narcisco Rodriguez eBay Shop Launching

Kate Moss Gets Silver Streaks for Spring

The Top 10 Makeup Brushes to Complete Your Collection