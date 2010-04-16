Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

Marc Jacobs gets literary, Byrdie Bell departs Chicago as Samantha Ronson arrives, and Henry Holland runs near but not in Coachella. Taylor Swift duets with Katy Perry in LA, Kelly Cutrone crushes hard on Journey’s frontman, Bryan Boy knocks Zac Posen’s Target collection, and Chris Benz has a thing for girls and their shoes. Need we really say more? Tweet us!

RT @cutblog Marc Jacobs to open bookstore on Bleecker Street

RT @ByrdieBell Sad to leave Chicago. Thank you @Nate_berkus for letting me get my Eloise on all up in your apartment!

RT @samantharonson Headed to chicago! Looking forward to dj’ing at crimson for a good cause- and then hitting up angels and kings- my fav bar in the US.

RT @henryholland Just off for a run in the desert. Obvs first day and not been near a festival yet!$$$$

RT @taylorswift13 Surprise guest at Staples Center: @katyperry!! We sang Hot N Cold and jumped up and down a lot. Katy! LA! I will always love you!

RT @peoplesrev Just a small town girl, Living in a lonely world, took the midnight train going anywhere – I love Steve Perry!!! #Crushday



RT @bryanboy Quick question: why did Zac Posen put his name on a bathing suit with padding that’s not even removable? Just saying.

RT @cmbenz I love seeing office girls changing into heels on the sidewalk.



