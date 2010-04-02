Twitter Follow Friday: StyleCaster Round-Up of the Best Style Tweets

Henry Holland gets colorful for spring, Kelly Killoren Bensimon is being courted by the paps, DVF gears up for a new boutique in SoHo, and Tory Burch aims her sights slightly more mid-Western– with a store opening in Michigan? Jean giant Rock & Republic is the latest to get hit during this never-ending recession, Bryan Boy is willing to get catty for fashion, and more moves are happening at W with the appointment of a former French Voguette. Plus, Charlotte Ronson is catching up on her romance novels! Tweet us!

RT @henryholland Off to dye my hair green and buy a pink ferrari stat. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V44SYskiu94

RT @kikilet I had lunch at Pastis and the paparazzi gave me flowers for Easter. I am so flattered and touched. Happy Easter.

RT @InsideDVF Yes, Soho here we come! http://bit.ly/bme2lN

RT @toryburch Our Somerset Boutique opens today in Troy, Michigan! http://tinyurl.com/ycucjtw

RT @cutblog Rock & Republic files for bankruptcy http://bit.ly/965ESO

RT @bryanboy The only time I’ll take the claws out is the day Lanvin holds a 95%-off on all items sale. Dignity people, dignity.

RT @cutblog ExFrench ‘Vogue’ fashion director Marie Amelie Sauve to ‘W’? http://bit.ly/c8ooKF

RT @cjronson Finally finished Love in the Time of Cholera, what an amazing book.

