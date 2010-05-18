Twitter Follow Friday – A Real Housewife On Breastfeeding, Gaga Carries Studded Hermes

RT Accessories Blogger @BagSnob This tweet is brought to you by dragon dictation. My new fave app. I no longer have to type my tweets or texts

The true test of dragon dictation’s compatibility with Twitter: can it accurately spell and tweet “hashtag Justin Bieber”?

RT Real Housewife @Bethenny Tweeps, is it time to buy nice bras again, or will breast feeding make me look like something out of national geographic?

Yes, you read right. People are now talking about breast feeding on Twitter. We were hoping it wouldn’t come to this.

RT @WhoWhatWear I wish Twitter came with a spoiler alert feature. Until then, note to self: watch more TV, earlier. Le sigh.

And we wish we actually had a TV to use to watch shows earlier. Le deux sigh.

RT @NicoleRichie What! Throw a lettuce cup at his head! RT @ParisHilton I’m in Cannes watching your dad perform Ballerina Girl on stage.

This is a new one. Not to self: beware of flying lettuce cups at next concert.

RT Teen Vogue beauty editor @evachen212 this threadsocial dress (http://bit.ly/9RjYhC) makes me think of flapnecked lizards (ie: http://bit.ly/aR6UE3) & no, that’s not a good thing



We know this sounds a little weird, but just watch the video. You won’t regret it.

RT @NicoleMillerNYC Oh nowe blew a fuse! But we have cookies and brownies to snack on so it’s all good.

Sounds like camping!

RT @Bergdorfs Another tip for the boys: give her your seat on the subway… because nothing gets a girl’s attention like urban chivalry

“Urban chivalry.” Take note, guys.

RT @cutblog Courtney Love claims she had an affair with Kate Moss http://nym.ag/9HA7Ed

A great story for the grandchildren, Court? We have to say congrats, though we’d go bi for Kate Moss too.

RT @americanapparel Sign up for our newsletter, get a new thong. FREE! http://bit.ly/aej0YT Ends soon. Pls RT

Newsletter! Thongs! Assless tights (yes, they exist)! We have to say, no one does branding quite like American Apparel.

RT Kell on Earth‘s @AJMukamal AMAZINGAMAZINGAMAZING-love all studded hermes RT @Anthony_Vito: gaga’s black studded Birkin-thoughts, @AJMukamal? http://twitpic.com/1phuna



OK, agreed. Studded Hermes is amazing, but honestly how can you even focus on it when SHE LOOKS LIKE SHE’S ABOUT TO PULL A BRITNEY in about one camera frame?!?

RT @tinsleymortimer At the Hill right now in NYC!! So fun!! Come if u r in town!! xoxo

The Hill…as in the sports bar in Murray Hill? Pretty sure someone hijacked Tinsley’s phone to tweet this. Stay on the Upper East Side, darling. It suits you.

