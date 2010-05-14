Twitter Follow Friday – Jessica Stam’s Dog Likes Naked Chicks, A Mouse At Oscar De La Renta!



RT @ Jess_Stam Its cute when my dog follows me around constantly but really creepy when he won’t stop staring at me and I’m naked.

We know you’re gorgeous Jess, but do you honestly think your pup is checking you out? Someone’s been on too many Terry Richardson shoots.

RT @ InsideDVF Friday again…exhausted…going to Savanah later….DVF

We didn’t think DVF ever got tired, hopefully a little of that laid back Georgia vibe will help (p.s. StyleCaster is headed to Savannah too!).

RT @ Carine_Roitfeld Eat to please thyself, but dress to please others.

Thanks Carine, if we could have a moment in the French Vogue fashion closet we think we could succeed in that pleasing others part.

RT @ dkny Just flashed the girls. When I luv smthing I share.. best Tshirt bra+no back fat….just happy mssnger didn’t walk in.. http://bit.ly/dxuZth

Apparently, it’s getting a little freaky at the Donna Karan offices.

RT @ OscarPRGirl A mouse is not chic.

Um, please keep any and all vermin away from our de la Renta.

RT Kelly Bensimon @ kikilet i wish they’d let the film roll,not edit and have no narration. you see a storyline and not reality. we work hard to entertain. enjoy it.

It’s true, the crazier they look, the more fun we have. Job well done last night Housewives!

RT @ mrskutcher At the White House addressing the issue of child sex slavery. http://twitpic.com/1l1vd7



Demi is hot chick proof that when you do good you look good.

RT @ DitaVonTeese Is there a Bristol-based burlesque starlet that’s free tonight that can wear a corset well? email assist@dita.net if interested.

Someone in Tennessee is about to have a ton of fun.

RT @ csiriano wow today shopping there were paparazzi like you’d have thought i was madonna and then my driver didn’t make me pay, good day! what was that

Christian Siriano proving that Bravo is where dreams (and celebrities) are made.

RT scandal-heavy photog Terry Richardson @ Terry_World Photo: Morning Elvis from Trinidad on 6th Ave. http://tumblr.com/xzg9w14gh

Hmm, we’re thinking latter day Elvis impersonator?

RT @ derekblasberg I know I’ll get flack for Twittering this (don’t be jelly!) but Jennifer Lopez was at lunch today and MY GAWD she’s a living, glowing vision

Seems JLo is every guy’s kryptonite, even ‘Classy’ ones.