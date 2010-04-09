Twitter Follow Friday: Jess Stam has an Identity Crisis? Rachel Roy Ponders Past Lives

Jess Stam may be having an identity crisis, Style Republic drops a rumor bomb about R.Patz, and Peaches Geldof learns to drive. Rachel Roy ponders past lives, People’s Revolution gets oddly religious, Henry Holland has fun with phonics, and The Cut Blog reveals some model moves at Louis Vuitton. Tweet us!



RT @ Jess_Stam Whatever you may be sure of, be sure of this, you are dreadfully like other people.– James Russell Lowell

RT @ StyleRepublic Robert Pattinson set to play Kurt Cobain in a biopic… is that confirmed?

RT @ peaches_g Having fun on my driving lesson today…Went to the freeway for the first time! 3 point turns are stil a nightmare though 😦

RT @ Rachel_Roy http://twitpic.com/1ebw2d – It is official, I am in love with the desert. I must have been Native American in a past life. -RR

RT @ peoplesrev Why does the word immaculate conception sound so clean and sexy today?

RT @ henryholland Am replacing all T’s with D’s until further notice. If you need me I’ll be on ‘twidder’ and drinking ‘wader’.

RT @ cutblog Christy Turlington and Natalia Vodianova to replace Lara Stone for Louis Vuitton? http://bit.ly/cgjmXT

More News We Love:

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush Split!

Before They Were Famous: 12 Celebrity First Jobs

Angelina Has Animal Rights on the Mind