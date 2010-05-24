StyleCaster
Share

Twitter Follow Friday – Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW

What's hot
StyleCaster

Twitter Follow Friday – Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW

Michelle
by

RT @bryanboy why is it so hard to find a wig that looks like aggy’s hair? i want to wear that hair style next month http://bit.ly/bIvgKO

92668 1274989548 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
But Bryan, your hair is already black…and straight. In one month it will probably be long enough to sport sans wig, non?

RT style blogger @psimadethis PS- Looking for the perfect shoes is like looking for the perfect man…. It will happen when u least expect it
Never a truer word spoken…

RT @papermagazine OMG, Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski get Terry Richardson-ed!! http://www.terrysdiary.com/
92669 1274989644 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
If glasses could talk…Which lenses do you like best? Nerdy, creepy or glam?

RT @peaches_g Wish I could go bobbing for Almonds right now
Soggy almonds? This must be some secret Brit girl code word.

RT @Grazia_Live Forget about the girls. Chris noth is so hot. Getting all the attention http://twitpic.com/1rksby
92673 1274989892 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
Forget about the girls?!? Our inner SJP lesbian crush resents that statement.

RT Archetype Showroom PR guy @StevenRojas Crack Pipe chandelier from Daniel Jakcson of @SurfacetoAirhttp://twitpic.com/1rjhec
92671 1274989809 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
Now there’s something you don’t see every day. Wonder what our house guests would think…

RT blogger/illustrator @danny_roberts Awe thanks! :)RT @evachen212: sneak peek at fashion artist extraordinaire @danny_roberts‘ collab w Forever21 http://tweetphoto.com/24169764
92672 1274989859 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
Bloggers finally infiltrating the masses! Nice work Danny. Next, can we get a personalized portrait tee?

RT @dkny I wish the wheel of cheese leftover from yesterday’s press day would roll far away… before I do..
Cheese and fashionistas…a match made in fashion hell.

RT @cjronson Shooting Fall 2010 in this heat. #hot&bothered RT @samantharonson: Charlotte Ronson campaign shoot. http://twitpic.com/1ratyr @shopronson
92674 1274989979 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
Trend forecasting from the front lines of Twitter! The sweaty dripping look is the next big thing. You heard it from us first.

RT @MsBarRefaeli Makes me so mad when Fast food places taking FOREVER to make my burger. It’s called FAST food for a reason!
There’s nothing we love more than when models tweet about fast food. Makes us feel better about ourselves. Is that so wrong?

RT @HauteLook La La Leopard: What do you think of Rihanna’s fierce animal print duo? http://ow.ly/1Qdt3
92676 1274990068 Twitter Follow Friday Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW
FIERCE! Where’s the Christian Siriano sound cue when you need it?

Related: Twitter Follow Friday Jessica Stam’s Dog Likes Naked Chicks

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share