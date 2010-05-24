Twitter Follow Friday – Bryan Boy Wants An Agyness Deyn Wig, Bar Refaeli Wants Her Burgers NOW

RT @bryanboy why is it so hard to find a wig that looks like aggy’s hair? i want to wear that hair style next month http://bit.ly/bIvgKO



But Bryan, your hair is already black…and straight. In one month it will probably be long enough to sport sans wig, non?

RT style blogger @psimadethis PS- Looking for the perfect shoes is like looking for the perfect man…. It will happen when u least expect it

Never a truer word spoken…



RT @papermagazine OMG, Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski get Terry Richardson-ed!! http://www.terrysdiary.com/



If glasses could talk…Which lenses do you like best? Nerdy, creepy or glam?



RT @peaches_g Wish I could go bobbing for Almonds right now

Soggy almonds? This must be some secret Brit girl code word.

RT @Grazia_Live Forget about the girls. Chris noth is so hot. Getting all the attention http://twitpic.com/1rksby



Forget about the girls?!? Our inner SJP lesbian crush resents that statement.



RT Archetype Showroom PR guy @StevenRojas Crack Pipe chandelier from Daniel Jakcson of @SurfacetoAir – http://twitpic.com/1rjhec



Now there’s something you don’t see every day. Wonder what our house guests would think…

RT blogger/illustrator @danny_roberts Awe thanks! :)RT @evachen212: sneak peek at fashion artist extraordinaire @danny_roberts‘ collab w Forever21 http://tweetphoto.com/24169764



Bloggers finally infiltrating the masses! Nice work Danny. Next, can we get a personalized portrait tee?

RT @dkny I wish the wheel of cheese leftover from yesterday’s press day would roll far away… before I do..

Cheese and fashionistas…a match made in fashion hell.

RT @cjronson Shooting Fall 2010 in this heat. #hot&bothered RT @samantharonson: Charlotte Ronson campaign shoot. http://twitpic.com/1ratyr @shopronson



Trend forecasting from the front lines of Twitter! The sweaty dripping look is the next big thing. You heard it from us first.



RT @MsBarRefaeli Makes me so mad when Fast food places taking FOREVER to make my burger. It’s called FAST food for a reason!

There’s nothing we love more than when models tweet about fast food. Makes us feel better about ourselves. Is that so wrong?

RT @HauteLook La La Leopard: What do you think of Rihanna’s fierce animal print duo? http://ow.ly/1Qdt3



FIERCE! Where’s the Christian Siriano sound cue when you need it?

