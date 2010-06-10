StyleCaster
Twitter Follow Friday: Brooklyn Decker Lands In The Trash

Michelle
by

RT @BrooklynDDecker My flip flop just slipped on a wet patch… A trash can broke my fall… My purse flew into it and my arm followed. Gross.
Honestly, we’re a little concerned about the purse. Was it a PS1? Because THAT would be a tragedy.

RT @Bergdorfs New 58th street windows are up!! Here’s a flying flash of Rodarte….! http://tweetphoto.com/26527509
We prefer ours right side up, but a Rodarte dress is a Rodarte dress nevertheless.

RT @Modelinia Did you know the model rankings are all based on YOUR clicking? Want to see your fav girl move up? Click!– http://www.modelinia.com/models
Currently clicking new obsession Lindsey Wixson! Who are you getting click happy for?

RT @garancedore On my way to JFK… http://twitpic.com/1vlo5e
If only all our commutes to JFK were this pleasant. Currently they consist of silent prayers that we will actually make it out of there alive.

RT @vanityfairmag Meet the Worlds Oldest Leather Shoe, Sex Toy, and Thats What She Said Joke http://bit.ly/9fnW78
We’re not really seeing where the “shoe” part fits into this threesome.

RT @bunnyBISOUS You’re the greatest! Be there in 10- thanks! RT @theCHRISBENZ: @bunnyBISOUS Come whenever! We’re all here eating black&white cookies! xx CB
We were there too! So sad we missed you Julia!

RT “Confessions of a Casting Director” @COACD The boys relaxing after setting up camp!!! #bonaroo http://twitpic.com/1vmcqo
We spy potbellies, beer, and chest hair. Not the typical Confessions of a Casting Director subjects, but hey, maybe you can help them out with a FORD contract?

RT @AnOtherMagazine Must have these lilac and metal MIU MIU A/W10 heels http://ow.ly/i/1ZlC
But can they outdo the sparrow print platforms?

RT @MeenalMistry Who knew that Jews parodying Jay-Z was a trend? Gawker TV. [http://bit.ly/dfTWOd] Tho @akornyc‘s “Empire Shtick of Mind” is the best.
We’re partial to “Jew York.”

