Twitter: Elizabeth Taylor Tweets Excessively About Jacko Film

What subject is worthy of 19 tweets in a row? Well, nothing, honestly; but that didn’t stop Elizabeth Taylor from obsessively over-using her Twitter privileges on Monday to tweet about the new Michael Jackson film, This is It.

It went a little something like this:

Tweet 1: I was honored with the great privilege of seeing “This Is It” last week. I was sworn to secrecy, but now I can let you know about it.

Tweet 2: It is the single most brilliant piece of filmmaking I have ever seen. It cements forever Michael’s genius in every aspect of creativity.

Tweet 3: To say the man is a genius is an understatement. He cradles each note, coaxes the music to depths beyond reality.

Tweet 4: I wept from pure joy at his God given gift. There will never, ever be the likes of him again.

Tweet 5: And we have this piece of film to remind us forever and ever that once there was such a man. God kissed him.

Fourteen tweets and plenty of “Gods” and “geniuses” later…you get the point. Twitter is clearly not the outlet that Ms. Taylor should have been using to express her endless thoughts and feelings about the film. A novel, perhaps, would have served her point much better. Check out the 77-year-old actress’ Twitter page to read the entire emotional saga, and visit the official This Is It homepage for more information. This Is It begins playing in theaters today–watch the trailer HERE.