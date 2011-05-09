Twitter Birds: Modelinia’s Model Expert Bianca Posterli

Who can’t appreciate a website singularly focused on all of the girls we’re kind of obsessed with? Modelinia‘s coverage of all things model is fun, informative and has many pretty pictures, of course. Bianca Posterli is the girl behind the site’s captivating Twitter Feed, a land of models, covers and breaking news on everything from model prom pics to the latest on any given Victoria’s Secret Angel and backstage candids. Bianca Posterli is the girl behind the tweets, get to know her below!



Tell me about your background.

My love for writing began because of a brilliant teacher at my all girls school in Baltimore, which lead to studying journalism at NYU. I broke into the fashion industry thanks to experience at Jane magazine, Cond Nast Traveller and Fashion Week Daily, and then joined Modelinia before the site launched to start the blog. Shortly after, we launched our Twitter and Facebook account, followed by our Tumblr and Foursquare!

Can you give me an idea of an average day for you?

The best part about my job is that no day is average. It really all begins the night before I read WWD when its posted online and take a last peek at Twitter before I go to bed at night. Reading the latest Twitter updates is the last thing I do before I got to bed and the first thing I do in the morning. When I wake up, Ill check my Google reader and start to plan out the Modelinia blog posts for the day. Some days I have a morning event, a lunch date, or a photoshoot to visit, but others Im blogging away and Tweeting out information to our fans while fielding questions on Twitter and organizing interviews with models through agents. At night, Ill head to an event, have dinner with someone in PR, or go to the gym!

Why do you think people are so enthralled by models?

Models represent this escape from reality, because they lead a life thats so different from most. The high fashion, the glamour, the travel its all so appealing. Add to that the fact that models are stunningly beautiful individuals, who are also brilliantly creative and determined, and who wouldnt be enthralled?



Jessica Perez

Which up-and-coming models do you have your eye on?

Jessica Perez, Kate King, and Charlotte Free.

Which girls are your perennial favorites?

All of them!

Who do you think of as the Modelinia reader?

The Modelinia reader ranges from the models and the agents to fashion insiders and bloggers. We also attract model enthusiasts searching for news about their favorite girls.

Favorite recent editorial?

I fall in love with new editorials on what seems like an hourly basis, but my latest obsession is the entire anniversary issue of Vogue Brazil starring Kate Moss by Mario Testino. Kate + Mario = perfection always. How could you not love it?

Kate Moss in Vogue Brazil

Of all time?

Im kind of obsessed with the cover of Vogues May 2009 issue starring Liya Kebede, Natalia Vodianova, Anna Jagodzinska, Isabeli Fontana, Lara Stone, Jourdan Dunn, Raquel Zimmermann, Caroline Trentini, and Natasha Poly, which paired with the Model as Muse exhibit at the Mets Costume Institute. Inside Natalia Vodianova transformed into a selection of supermodels including Dovima, Suzy Parker, and Jean Shrimpton for The Great Pretender, and its a hauntingly breathtaking editorial that I always find myself referring back to based on the pure beauty and brilliance of it.

Describe your personality in 140 characters or less?

I may be small in stature, but I make up for it in voice and personality.

Model twitters to follow now?

Coco Rocha [@cocorocha] does an amazing job making her followers feel like theyre on her lifes adventures though her Twitter account and Chrissy Teigen [@chrissyteigen] is quite possibly the most amusing person to follow on Twitter, ever.

Overall Twitters to Follow?

@SI_Swimsuit, as well as the editors, @MJ_Day and @DarcieBaum because they Tweet sneaky pictures from the exotic photoshoots.

Favorite hashtags ever?

Three of the hashtags I use most often are #VSFashionShow, #SISwim, and #NYFW, but I personally love #fomo which means “fear of missing out,” because I always have a huge amount of that.

How would you describe the level of knowledge you have on models?

Ive been a part of the fashion world for over 5 years and Ive been blessed to work with such inspiring industry insiders. Modelinia is my true passion, and though I learn something new every day, Id like to consider myself the go-to girl for all things model related!

What kind of questions do you regularly find your followers tweeting at you?

Fans are always asking us to verify if certain model Twitter accounts are real or fake, especially Candice Swanepoel. Ill regularly ask models if they have Twitter or not and then write articles based on their answers. Youd be surprised how many fake accounts there are and how many fake accounts stick around despite our well-documented quotes directly from the models.

Whats your secret to getting more Twitter followers?

Stay true to your voice people respect that and appreciate it more than you know.

Number one reason to un-follow someone?

Being unauthentic.

Why is it so important for websites to engage in social media and Twitter in particular?

Twitter provides a way to engage your audience in an entirely different way. Joe Zee described it perfectly at the Fashion 140 conference when he compared Twitter to his own personal focus group. In a short period of time, I know exactly how successful any of my articles are based on comments and retweets. Sometimes Ill even ask my Twitter audience about which models they want to read more about and take their advice for future content.