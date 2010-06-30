Twitter Birds: Meet The Girl Behind @OscarPRGirl



All images courtesy of Oscar de la Renta



It seems a distant memory when online language like “LOL” and “BRB” (or the overkill “ROFL”) started sneaking into our everyday lingos. Nowadays we have to catch ourselves from saying “hashtag” outloud before catchphrases and referring to “trending topics” as known things, which is why it still surprises us when big name fashion brands have yet to jump on the Twitter train. Oscar de la Renta, however, despite being one of the most iconic American fashion houses to date, isn’t too old schoolto tweet. We recently caught up with the personality behind @OscarPRGirl one very lucky staffer who gives us our daily Oscar fix via our favorite form of social media.

So how did you land the gig that every PR girl wants? Was it a natural transition or were you hired specifically to do Twitter and social media for Oscar?

My job in communications at Oscar de la Renta predates OscarPRGirl. About a year ago we were talking about how we could be involved in Twitter with an authentic voice – our CEO Alex Bolen came up with the idea for OscarPRGirl where I would write about interesting aspects of our brand, and my work experiences.

Can you give us a rundown of your daily routine and how tweeting fits in?

I tweet when I think I have something interesting to share. How to fit it in? TweetDeck at my desk, Twitter for iPhone, and Echofon for iPad. A girl needs options.



We love that Oscar de la Renta is one of the more iconic brands right now that embrace social media. How has Twitter and other forms of social media changed the face of the brand?

I dont think it has changed the brand as much as it has opened our doors a bit wider what has changed are the different ways that we can communicate what Oscar de la Renta is. The idea is to create a dialogue where you listen as much as you talk.

You must get people tweeting at you all day long. Can you recall one of the funniest things that one of your followers has ever tweeted at OscarPRgirl?

Twitter is a seriously funny place. Sometimes a young gentleman will tweet to me about wanting to wear something from the collection. #genius

Ha! That’s a great fashion meets tech moment. Ok being tweet-savvy, who are your top five favorite people to follow on Twitter?

@johnjannuzzi because he is original, and crazy clever

@annadellorusso because her love for fashion is real

@whowhatwear because they are the best kind of cool

@whatiwore because before I knew her, I felt like I knew her

And @mashable because they know whats next

We loved the 2011 resort collection which we actually streamed live on StyleCaster! Do you have a favorite look or two from the collection?

I love the embroidered cutwork on look 5 and the way it is matchy. Look 33 is my dream dress: super feminine, very Oscar. Optional overskirt? Yes please.



Look 5, Oscar de la Renta Resort 2011



Look 33, Oscar de la Renta Resort 2011

Those iPad clutches in the resort collection were a clear reflection of ODLR moving in a more modern direction. How do you think this progression has been or will be received by loyal Oscar fans?

Mr. de la Renta would say that fashion looks forward.



Oscar de la Renta sends iPad clutches down his Resort 2011 ruway

Wed love to reveal your identity to all your fans out there, but well keep it under wraps for now! Though we cant help but ask, how difficult is it to keep your identity anonymous from your followers?

Am I anonymous? I really dont think about it like that. I guess I am, but I certainly dont go to great lengths to conceal my identity. I dont think the paparazzi are coming after me anytime soon.



You do have quite the following though! Last but not least, what do you love most about Twitter?

In less than 140: I love that it is a modern press release. I love the chatter, the news, the debatesI love how it cuts to the chase.

Follow us and OscarPRGirl on Twitter! @StyleCaster @OscarPRGirl

Related:

Twitter Birds – Meet The Girl Behind @NARSissist

Twitter Birds – Meet The Girl Behind @DKNY