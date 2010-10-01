Twitpics From Paris, Abbey Lee Rocking An Anna Bob

SINGLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
- RT @VogueParisLive Vogue.fr L’oeil Paris: Final Lanvin. Sublime!!!! http://twitpic.com/2togni #PFW The stuff of dreams and walks along the Seine. J’adore Lanvin.
- RT @OscarPRGirl Attn fashion ave, major new lunch spot @freshii -non-fat probiotic frozen yogurt? those smart cookies must be familiar with the ‘hood. I just can’t help but like my fro-yo sweet and topped with cherry dip, lo siento mas.
- RT @JohnnyGWeir [Johnny Weir] Thank you Hyenaz! I looooooooove you! http://twitpic.com/2tprz7 Yowza, that is a lot of flowers.
- RT @JakandJilBlog [Tommy Ton] Anna, after last night and today I’m going to start calling you, Anna Dello Gaga @annadellorusso 🙂 Love fashion flirting via Twitter.
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!
Stella McCartney’s Falabella bag. Photo: FarFetch
- Blogging really can be a money maker. Stella McCartney is counting the web’s positive response to her handbags (and Falabella bag in particular) as the reason for her jump in profits last year. (WWD)
- Fendi is having a maj Paris bash with Duran Duran performing this week. Who else is wishing they were in Paris right now? (Elle)
- Apparently you can get back in Karl’s good graces. Ines de la Fressange, the girl at Chanel in the ’80s got booted in 1990 after Lagerfeld said he “didn’t want to dress a monument.” Well, the 53-year-old is set to walk the Chanel runway on October 5 and will appear in an upcoming campaign. Who said fashion wasn’t forgiving? (Fashionologie)
- Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving Voyeur club in LA, known for S&M and topless dancers. In case you forgot, Miley is 17 years old and still on the Disney Channel. (E! Online)
Photo: Vogue Australia
- Check out a sleepy Abbey with a modified Anna bob on the November cover of Vogue Australia. (Fashion Gone Rogue)