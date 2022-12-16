tWitch’s Grandfather Just Revealed the Chilling Last Words He Told Him Before His Death—’Our Question Is Why?’

Scroll To See More Images

Since his sudden death, fans have wondered what tWitch’s last words were and what his final moments were like with his friends and family before he killed himself and left his loved ones with more questions than answers.

tWitch, whose real full name is Stephen Laurel Boss, was born on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama. He rose to fame in 2008 when he was the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance season 4. He returned to So You Think You Can Dance as an all-star in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and as a team captain in 2015. He was also a judge on the series in 2018 and 2022. Along with So You Think You Can Dance, tWitch was also known as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which he appeared on from 2014 to the talk show’s finale in 2022. In addition to his dance career, tWitch was also an actor, starring in movies like Blades of Glory, Hairspray, Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, Step Up All In and Magic Mike XXL. He also appeared in TV shows like Modern Family and Young and Hungry.

After more than a decade in Hollywood, tWitch died by suicide on December 13, 2022. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his wife, Allison Holker, a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel and Zaia. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement at the time of tWitch’s death. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

So what were tWitch’s last words? Read on for what we know about tWitch’s last words and what his final conversations were like with his friends and family before he killed himself.

What were tWitch’s last words?

What were tWitch’s last words? tWitch’s grandfather, Eddy Boss, told the The Daily Mail on December 15, 2022, about the final conversation he had with his grandson before he died two days later. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” Eddy said. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

He continued, He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody’s lives. We’re completely devastated right now. All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Eddy, who traveled from Arizona to Los Angeles to be with tWitch’s family after his death, also revealed the last text tWitch sent to him before he committed suicide. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says “I love you Dad-Dad.” Our question is why? Where did it come from?” he said. Eddy also told The Daily Mail that he was still “not sure” tWitch’s death was a suicide despite the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that his grandson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

How did tWitch die?

How did tWitch die? tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People on December 14, 2022. He was 40 years old. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” She ended her statement with a message to her husband.”Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she said.

tWitch’s cause of death was ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, according to Page Six. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported “no signs of foul play” and the case has been officially closed. TMZ also reported that a suicide note was found at the scene of tWitch’s death, in which he wrote ambiguously about his past struggles and challenges.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, ran into a Los Angeles Police Department station on December 13, 2022, frantic because tWitch had left their house without his car, which wasn’t like him. At around 11:15 a.m. PT, paramedics received a call for a medical emergency at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California—less than a mile tWitch and Holker’s home—where he was found dead in the bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sources told TMZ that tWitch checked into the motel on the morning of December 12, 2022, a day before his death. He took an Uber from his home to the motel and switched his phone to airplane mode, so no one could contact or track him. Motel staffers told TMZ that tWitch didn’t seem in “distress” and wasn’t “visibly upset” when he arrived at the hotel. Staffers also told TMZ that he came with a small bag and booked the room for just one night. When he missed his checkout time at 11 a.m. PT and didn’t respond to the motel staff’s calls on December 13, 2022, housekeeping and management knocked “repeatedly” on tWitch’s door. When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called police. The staffers told TMZ that they didn’t hear a gunshot during tWitch’s stay as the motel’s layout has separate units and the structure is in a U-shape. The motel’s manager also told Us Weekly that the Oak Tree Inn didn’t rent out rooms for a week following tWitch’s death. The employee also confirmed that tWitch was alone and that “everything was normal, nothing was weird” the day tWitch’s body was found.

“On Dec. 13, 2022 at around 11:20 a.m., West Valley Division officers responded to an ‘Ambulance Death Investigation’ radio call at a motel. Investigators determined that the deceased died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there were no signs of foul play. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office,” a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Tonight.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.

