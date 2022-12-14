tWitch & His Wife Were Considering Having More Kids a Month Before His Death—Meet His 3 Children

Scroll To See More Images

He may have been a superstar dancer to the rest of the world, but to tWitch’s kids with Allison Holker, he was just their dad.

tWitch, whose real full name is Stephen Laurel Boss, died on December 13, 2022. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his wife, Allison Holker, a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2, and their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel and Zaia. Holker confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to People on December 14, 2022. He was 40 years old. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” She ended her statement with a message to her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she said.

In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022, Holker and tWitch revealed they were considering having another child together. “I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” Holker said at the time. “We really do [miss it],” tWitch added, “I love the little babies. I love ’em.” Holker and tWitch also told People in 2020 about what it was like to raise three children. “It still takes a village!” tWitch said. “[It’s] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family’s spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing.” Holker added, “People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it’s the same thing with having kids. We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board.”

So who are tWitch’s kids with Allison Holker? Read on for what we know about tWitch’s kids and family and how old they were at the time of their father’s death.

Who are tWitch’s kids with Allison Holker?

Meet tWitch and Allison Holker’s kids below and see how old their children are now.

Weslie Renae Fowler

Birthday: May 26, 2008

Weslie Renae Fowler is Allison Holker’s first child with her ex-fiance. She was born on May 26, 2008, and was later adopted by tWitch. She was 14 years old at the time of tWitch’s death. In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022, Holker revealed that Weslie was a freshman in high school and went to her first homecoming dance earlier that year. “She’s so cool. She’s such a good kid. She’s so respectful,” she said. Weslie, who grew up playing soccer, is also on her high school’s soccer team. “Soccer is where I can channel my focus in something I truly love and form bonds that last a lifetime,” she wrote in an Instagram post in June 2022.

In an TikTok video in 2020, Weslie, whose social media is managed by her parents, according to People, responded to a user who asked why she “dresses like a boy.” “Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,” she said. She continued, “This is my style. I wear comfy clothes and darker colors and just because I dress like that doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy and it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined by certain things because of their gender. It doesn’t mean anything and just because you can’t open your eyes doesn’t mean I’m about to change.”

Holker commended Weslie for her response in an interview with People at the time. “What we taught her is by you addressing it, it almost releases it from you. You don’t have to hold on to those negative comments.” She continued, “We didn’t tell her to make that video, that was of her own accord, but what we have told her is, ‘Are you addressing it? You don’t have to hold onto that pain anymore.’ And hopefully that person sees it and realizes, ‘Oh, wow, maybe I should look in on myself.'”

Maddox Laurel Boss

Birthday: March 27, 2016

Maddox Laurel Boss is tWitch and Allison Holker’s first biological child together and only son. He was born on March 27, 2016, and was six years old at the time of his father’s death. “[Maddox’s birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!” tWitch and Holker told People in a statement at the time of Maddox’s birth. “Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love.” Holker confirmed in a tweet at the time that her and tWitch’s baby was born on Easter Sunday. “We had an EASTER BABY!! We welcomed MADDOX LAUREL BOSS to the world. 8 lbs 15 oz, and very healthy. He is surrounded by so much LOVE,” she tweeted. Holker also shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her holding Maddox’s hand. “Our MADDOX is like the beginning of all things – wonder, hope, and a dream of possibilities. My life and our families home is changed forever. He blessed our lives exactly a week ago and it will never be the same again, and he has brought such a beautiful joy with him. We will let every moment sink in and last a lifetime! This is our family, our happiness and our future. WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER MADDOX LAUREL BOSS ❤️,” she wrote.

In an interview with People in 2020, tWitch and Holker revealed that Maddox had inherited his parents’ dancing genes. “Our baby brings so much happiness into our house. Listen, we have a really good one!” Holker said. “He’s laughing, he smiles, he sleeps through the night. It’s like we have the dream of a baby. It’s amazing!” She continued, “Our baby dances every night. He’s already a popper. He loves hip-hop music. He jams out every single night. It’s incredible. We actually had our baby to the song ‘Push It’ by Salt-N-Pepa, so he’s musically inclined, and he’s got a lot of rhythm.”

In August 2022, Maddox joined tWitch and Holker at the season 17 finale of So You Think You Can Dance, which tWitch and Holker were both contestants on. “This show just means the world to us!! It feels like home!! And now bringing our son Maddox to see was just perfect!!!” Holker wrote in an Instagram post after the finale. That same month, Maddox started first grade. “First day First grade!! The time is going by too fast but little Boss you are taking the world by storm. Go get em mane!!! We love you Maddox,” tWitch captioned an Instagram post at the time of Maddox with a backpack. In an interview with People in September 2022, Holker opened up about what it was like to have Weslie in high school, Maddox in elementary school, and their daughter, Zaia, still at home. “We are in full gear with our three kids. It is chaotic and wild. But it’s also really beautiful all at the same time,” she said. “I call it beautiful chaos.” She continued, “Our kids are thriving. They’re so excited to be back in school, back into their sports and activities. There’s a lot of excitement and nerves, but as a parent, it’s so rewarding, you watch [your kids] go through all of the emotions. It’s been a really cool time.” Holker also told the magazine that she was “really grateful” to have her kids back in the classroom after the current health crisis. “There’s a different energy about them being at school. Every single day, they’re excited about it,” she said. “They see the benefit of it and they’re grateful to be out of the house and doing things again.”

Zaia Boss

Birthday: November 6, 2019

Zaia Boss is tWitch and Allison Holker’s second biological child together and second daughter. She was born on November 9, 2019, and was three years old at the time of his father’s death. “ZAIA BOSS 9 lbs 3 oz — 21 inches long,” Holker captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Zaia holding her hand. “Healthy beautiful angel.” tWitch shared the same photo on Instagram with the caption, “Zaia 👶🏽” In an interview with People in 2020, tWitch opened up about how Maddox was adjusting to becoming an older brother. “Weslie’s always just been the best big sister, even with Maddox before. It’s like having a built-in babysitter. And with her new sister, she’s also eager to help. Very, very helpful. And Maddox is really excited,” he said.

When Zaia was 16 months old, she ended up in a leg cast after “going down a slide in the park” and injuring herself. “They said she’s so little that [they’d] cast her up just to be sure. So it was only a couple of weeks, but either way, it’s really sad. We see this tiny little baby in a cast, but it’s also kind of cute, in a weird way,” Holker told People in 2021. For Halloween 2022, tWitch and Holker dressed their family as the Addams Family. Holker and tWitch dressed as Morticia and Gomez; Weslie dressed as Wednesday; Maddox dressed as Pugsley; and Zaia dressed as Pubert.

Who is tWitch’s wife?

Who is tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker? tWitch and Holker met in 2006 when they were invited to a party hosted by their mutual friend, Ivan Koumaev, who was also a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance season 2 with Holker at the time. “We met there for the first time, but Allison doesn’t remember at all! Meanwhile, I had blond hair and piercings, so I’m not sure how you’d forget me, but that’s neither here nor there,” tWitch told Dance Spirit in 2012.

Holker and tWitch, who was the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance season 4, reconnected in 2010 when they were both all-stars on SYTYCD season 7. “We met again during Season 7, but didn’t say a word to each other the whole season. So that’s why I had no idea, because she wouldn’t talk to me and I thought she wasn’t interested. She did catch me checking her out in the hallway once,” tWitch said. Holker, however, denied that she didn’t make a move on tWitch. “I didn’t just make one move—I made, like, 10 moves and he wasn’t seeing them, so I had to put myself out there even more. From the first week of So You Think You Can Dance as all-stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever. His personality was so fun,” he said.

Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until August 2010 when they attended the premiere of Step-Up 3D, which tWitch starred in, in Los Angeles, and tWitch asked for Holker’s phone number. “The all-stars went to the Step Up 3D premiere, but Stephen went separately because he was in the movie. I looked down the red carpet and saw him standing there in this nice gray suit and glasses—he looked so hot,” Holker said. “When he walked up to say hi, I got embarrassed and hid behind Ade! Then, at the party, I met his mother and brother and even danced with him a little bit. I was geeking out. That was the first night we were out together at the same place. So I finally made my move, and he asked for my number.”

Though they exchanged numbers, it wasn’t until the So You Think You Can Dance wrap party that either made a move on the other. “I was nervous! So, anyway, when the season 7 wrap party came, I knew it was the last night I would see him. I was like, ‘Geez, I guess I have to be stronger about my moves.'” Holker said. “I hadn’t planned on going because I’m a mom and don’t really go out and party. But when he texted to see if I was going, I was ready and in the car! I showed up and people were trying to say hi, but I was on a mission to find this guy. I saw him at the other end of the room, and he pointed and did this little ‘come here’ motion. We went upstairs and danced for three hours straight.”

The two got got engaged in 2013 when tWitch proposed to Holker while filming a commercial. They married that December at So You Think You Can Dance judge and creator Nigel Lythgoe winery in Paso Robles, California. Their first child together, son Maddox, was born on 2016. Holker and tWitch share two children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. tWitch was also the stepfather to Holker’s daughter, Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship.

In an interview with People in February 2022, Holker revealed that she told tWitch he was The One three weeks into dating. “Three weeks into us dating, I told him that he was my one,” she said. “I was so confident.” tWitch, however, didn’t know Holker was The One until three months after their first dance at the So You Think You Can Dance season 7 wrap party when the two were on a date and came across a house that was being remodeled and decide to have a look around. “We hopped the fence, we found the door that’s open and the alarm goes off,” he said. “I turned to look and Allison’s already running and as I’m sprinting to catch up with her, I know it’s the weirdest thought, but I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to marry this woman.’ That just let me know she’s the one.”

Holker told OK magazine in October 2022, two months before tWitch’s death, that she and her husband were still in their “honeymoon phase.” “We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we work together all day. I know a lot of people probably think that sounds crazy, but we love it. We’re together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we’re back in the honeymoon phase again!” she said at the time.

She continued, “People around us are like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys are still in that lovey phase.’ We haven’t gotten out of it all! He inspires me every single day, and I think we share such a mutual respect for each other. I respect him as a man, a father, and he does the same for me. I feel like there’s a lot of appreciation and respect, and I think that’s what really helps us is that we stay engaged with each other. There’s not a day that goes by that either one of us do something for each other and we don’t say thank you for going the extra mile. We explore that in our relationship a lot. I make it really, really important.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.

