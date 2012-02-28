Twinsies: Anne Hathaway & Lindsay Lohan Have A Lot In Common

To the untrained eye, aside from being actresses, it may seem that Anne Hathaway and Lindsay Lohan have little in common. Sure, their careers both skyrocketed thanks to Disney flicks, but they have certainly gone different paths. And by different paths, I mean that Lindsay went straight down the path to Promises and Anne went straight down the path to lucrative campaigns and roles in major blockbusters.

But Anne spoke to British newspaper The Sun and shared her thoughts on Lohan (I don’t really know why), and apparently they are sort of kindred spirits.”Lindsay Lohan and I have more in common than people think,” she said.”We’ve all done things we shouldn’t. It is just that I did stuff at college when nobody knew about it, so I’m not a saint. I wasted time doing self-destructive things.”

Well, let’s not even get into our college days, but she makes a valid point. I’m glad someone is standing up for La Lohan, because we have all made some questionable errors in judgment. Luckily for us, Hathaway got her sh*t together.”I found you can only dance on so many table tops,” she said. You know what Annie, I’m not sure I agree!