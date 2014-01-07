Rejoice! David Lynch Might Be Bringing ‘Twin Peaks’ Back

It’s no secret that “Twin Peaks” is a big favorite around here. David Lynch’s 1990 dark, quirky mystery about a small Pacific Northwest town and the murder of local teen Laura Palmer was canceled after just two seasons, but it’s since become a bonafide cult classic. And now we may just get our chance to see what else went down in Twin Peaks, as earlier this week, a casting call went out looking for a woman to play a waitress in a new “Twin Peaks” promo.

“TWIN PEAKS PROMO. Directed by David Lynch,” it reads. “Shoots in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7, 2014. Prob a 6 hour or less day. Rate is 150/8. You must live in LA to submit. I don’t think SAG has jurisdiction on this, so SAG and NON can submit. I have called SAG to double check this and I am awaiting a call back to confirm. HOT Caucasian girl – BRUNETTE OR REDHEADS ONLY to play waitress. Age 18-27. MUST have an amazing body. Busty, very period looking face. Please submit two current color photos (one body shot, one face shot), your sizes, union status and contact info to: SandeAlessiCasting@gmail.com.”

Immediately speculation began that Lynch was filming new episodes. But it may not be as involved as all that. There’s a new special anniversary Blu-Ray edition of “Twin Peaks” in the works, and some believe that Lynch is simply filming special footage for that set.

But we’ve got our fingers crossed that he’s up to something more. Like maybe a prolonged visit to the sleepy, murdery Northwestern town for a special Netflix-only series? That sounds mighty fine.