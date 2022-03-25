MGK Just Revealed He Thinks Megan Fox Is ‘Too Good’ For Him on His New Song ‘Twin Flame’

Machine Gun Kelly’s new album, Mainstream Sellout, is officially here; but there’s one song in particular that has fans talking. MGK’s “Twin Flame” lyrics tell the story of his whirlwind romance with Megan Fox—from the surprising thing Megan told him on their first day together, to what MGK makes of their relationship now.

“Twin Flame ,” which is the final song on the rocker’s Mainstream Sellout album, is an ode to his fiancée. MGK popped the question in January 2022, with a personalized engagement ring featuring Megan’s birthstone, an emerald, along with a diamond to represent his own birthstone. Their engagement came nearly two years after they first started dating. MGK and Megan sparked romance rumors for the first time in May 2020 after meeting on the set of their 2021 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

At the time, Megan was separated from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The Jennifer’s Body star would eventually file for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Her divorce from Green—with whom she shares kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5—was finalized in February 2022.

Throughout their relationship, Megan has spoken openly about how she considers MGK to be her “twin flame,” a concept similar to a soulmate—only more intense. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Megan said during the couple’s first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, ‘Give Them Lala … With Randall’ back in 2020. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

MGK’s “Twin Flame” lyrics allude to this exact conversation. “It’s been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign / I told you mine, I question why, and you said, ‘Everything’s aligned,’” MGK sings on one verse of “Twin Flames.” While he didn’t mention Megan by name, he brings up the same day Megan mentioned during their joint podcast appearance: “On the first day, you told me, ‘I was your twin flame from a past life.'” Sounds like MGK is feeling pretty aligned these days, too.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Twin Flame” Lyrics

Verse 1

It’s been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign

I told you mine, I question why, and you said, “Everything’s aligned”

On the first day, you told me, “I was your twin flame from a past life”

And tonight the moon is full, so take me anywhere outside

I cannot kiss you yet, you’re magic, so I’ll just stare at you instead

I get insecure and panic ’cause I know you’re too pure for this

Chorus

You’re too good for me, I’m too bad to keep

I’m too sad, lonely

I want you only

Verse 2

Hey, I got six ways to say that I fell in love with you at first sight

I wish that I could frame the way you look at me with those eyes

Freezе time, baby, rewind

Maybe ask you еarlier, “Be mine”

See, I didn’t understand déjà vu ’til I met you

Chorus

You’re too good for me, I’m too bad to keep

I’m too sad, lonely

I want you only

You’re too good for me, I’m too bad to keep

I’m too sad, lonely

I want you only

[Interlude: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox]

I feel like, um, just leaving here and…

You feel like what?

Me and you can just drive somewhere, we can just leave

Okay, I love you

I love you

(In this film I know, there’s no happy ending

In this film I know, there’s no happy endings)

Bridge

Go to sleep, I’ll see you in my dreams

This changes everything, now I have to set you free

