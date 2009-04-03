Twilight’s Nikki Reed and Robert Pattinson Dating

Some girls have all the luck–first Nikki Reed becomes a legitimate overnight sensation for her role as the bitchy, beautiful vampire Rosalie in Twilight (a.k.a. The Best Vampire Saga Ever). And now, breaking news rumors have it that the 20-year-old actress is dating Robert Pattinson (a.k.a. The Hottest Guy Ever/Edward Cullen/Love of My Youngish Life). Apparently, the two of them have been seen attending parties together, holding hands, and acting altogether couple-y as of late. There’s even been talk of some overnight sleepovers! Le sigh.

