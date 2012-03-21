The New ‘Twilight’ Trailer Is A Bigger Tease Than Your Prom Date

When I heard that a new Twilight trailer for the franchise’s final installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, had hit the interwebs, I could barely contain myself. I thought about how magical and free I felt watching the end of the last film and couldn’t wait to see what was next.

But little did I know that the new trailer sort of just sucks. While it’s still a must-see, I was disappointed that it lacked any real information. Basically, all that happens is Kristen Stewart shows off her new vampire skills, and Taylor Lautner kind of acts like a tool. What makes me nervous about this is that after The Hunger Games premieres this Friday, will people give a crap about Twilight anymore?

Your guess is as good as mine, but I’m willing to bet that more than a few people are going to be completely over it. I know I didn’t set it up that well, but you should still check out the trailer below and please share your thoughts. They can be as angry and negative as you want them to be. In fact, I like ’em that way.