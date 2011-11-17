‘Twilight’ Star Says Success Ruined The Cast Relationships

Okay, don’t worry, folks. The picture above is just a fake-out. I think the Kristen Stewart – Robert Pattinson dynamic is intact, but according to another Breaking Dawn star, not every relationship has fared so well.

Nikki Reed, the Thirteen star who is now known for her role as vampire Rosalie Hale in the Twilight franchise, confided to Seventeen that the cast members were “not all best friends.” This, however, was not always the case. “In the beginning, it was innocent and fun, and we were like one big happy family. It was like being at sleep-away camp,” she stated.

Since the release of the first Twilight film, we have all seen what’s happened. It’s become a global phenomenon, the stars are some of the most photographed (and compensated) faces in the business, and there’s clearly no turning back. This is when everything changed, according to Reed.”Success came along and changed the dynamic,” she said. “We’re not all best friends, and we’re not all going to hang out together after the final movie is done.”

Well, sure, that’s to be expected. A job is a job, and mixing business and pleasure isn’t the easiest for some people. Still, this makes me sort of sad! I really did imagine all of the actors living in the Cullen house after the movies are done, sipping blood through straws and combing each other’s hair! Where’s the love, people?!