Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Introduces Kristen Stewart to the Parents

Now that the Twilight stars finally confirmed that they’re dating, Robert Pattinson wasted no time in introducing his girlfriend to his parents.

Kristen Stewart got along very well with Rob’s parents, Richard and Clare, while sharing dinner in Paris, according to The Sun.

Perhaps she brushed up on our tips for meeting the parents beforehand…we like to think yes.

They plan to meet again in LA this week after the Twilight: New Moon premiere press is through. Speaking of, how do you think the couple looked on the red carpet?