Twilight Series: 5 Ways to Get Your Boyfriend to See New Moon with You

The Twilight saga continues on November 20, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been embarrassingly anticipating its arrival since you first laid your eyes upon Edward Cullen’s dreamy vamp stare and sparkly skin. If your friends aren’t into it, choose someone who’s required to hang out with you; your boyfriend. If he’s not quite in love with vamps as you are, then you might need to prepare some major bribing tactics. Hey, not everyone likes to drool over vampire-mortal sexual tension like we do.

Hot Chicks

Your first tactic should be to kindly remind your boyfriend of all of the hot girls in New Moon. Kristen Stewart is smoking hot and the rest of the cast is pretty sexy as well. Ashley Greene, the scandalous Hollywood actress who has had nude photos leaked to the press, appears again in New Moon, as well as Nikki Reed, who plays the bleach blonde vamp. Not to mention the movie is filled with cute high school girls. What’s not to enjoy?

Blood and Guts

While most guys probably consider Twilight a chick flick, I beg to differ. The first movie was ridden with murders, fights, blood, and gore. Based on the previews for New Moon, this time around there will be vampire-werewolf warfare. If a guy can love transformers duking it out, he can certainly get into a battle between evil magical creatures.



Junk Food

Every guy likes food, especially when it’s free. Tell your boyfriend that if he goes with you you’ll buy him whatever he wants at the concession stand; buttery popcorn, a large Coke, Snocaps, Twizzlers, Gobstoppers, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, you name it. Just make sure to have your wallet and your dignity handy.

A Dark Theater and You

Comfy theater chairs, a dark room, all the junk food he can eat and you by his side to cuddle and kiss. Sounds perfect, right? A movie theatre is also one of the only public locations where PDA is considered acceptable. With everyone else surrounding you in the close quarters of the dim theater, the thrill of getting caught can be exhilarating (or add to the adrenaline rush from the movie, of course). Remind him of this and he’ll be sure to be by your right by side through the whole movie.

His Choice

Since you dragged him to New Moon, your boy toy should have the next movie pick. A bevy of new movies will be coming out around the holidays, including The Road with Viggo Mortenson and Charlize Theron on November 25, just five days after Twilight. Let him make the next movie choice, and just maybe you’ll be just be able to convince him to see Nine.