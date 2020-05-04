Stephanie Meyer Is Releasing a New ‘Twilight’ Prequel & It’s Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Who knew a new Twilight book was what 2020 needed? Stephanie Meyer has a Twilight prequel in the works, and it’s called Midnight Sun. So when’s the release date for the Twilight prequel, Midnight Sun, you ask? Well, it won’t be too long until we have the first Twilight book in 12 years in our hands. (Rejoice, Team Edward members!)

Meyer announced in an interview on Good Morning America on Monday, May 4, that she will be releasing her first Twilight book in 12 years on August 4. The book, titled Midnight Sun, is a reimagined version of the first Twilight series book, Twilight, which was released in 2005. As opposed to Twilight, which is from female lead Bella Swan’s perspective, Midnight Sun will be told from her vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen’s point of view. So, yes, this means that there likely won’t be any Jacob Black in the prequel.

As fans recall, Meyer published a rough draft of the first draft of the book in 2008, but after the manuscript for the whole novel was leaked, she decided to cancel the series. (Soon after, she posted a rough draft of the book but made no promises to publish a finalized, edited version.)

“While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective. There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” she wrote on her website about the inspiration for Midnight Sun. Find more information about the prequel ahead.

When’s the release date?

Midnight Sun will be released on August 4, 2020. It’s available for preorder on Amazon for $27.99 for the hardcover edition and $14.99 for the Kindle version.

“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4,” Meyer said in a May interview on Good Morning America. “It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I’m so excited to finally be able to share it with you.”

What’s the cover?

The cover is an open pomegranate with juice dripping like blood against a black background. The cover is a reference to the Twilight cover, which featured two hands holding an apple.

What’s it about?

Midnight Sun is a prequel to the Twilight series. It’s a reimagined version of Meyer’ first Twilight book, Twilight, which tells the love story between Bella Swan, a teenage girl who moves to Forks, Washington, and Edward Cullen, a thousand-year-old vampire falls in love with her. Midnight Sun will tell the story from Edward’s perspective.

Here’s the book’s official description: “It’s here! #1 bestselling author Stephenie Meyer makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with this highly-anticipated companion: the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view. When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in Twilight, an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. At last, readers can experience Edward’s version in the long-awaited companion novel, Midnight Sun.”

