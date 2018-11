Songs off the upcoming Twilight: New Moon soundtrack were leaked this weekend. The track list was a surprising compilation of established Indie artists including Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, Muse, Grizzly Bear, and Death Cab for Cutie. Preview the tracks below!

Now that the shock has settled, the curiosity for how the tracks actually sound is taking over. Will this interest translate to more ticket sales as people wonder how the songs work with tone for the movie?