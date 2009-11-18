Twilight Movie Star Kellan Lutz Rejected from Twilight Premiere Party

Kellan Lutz, one of the lead vampires in Twilight, was left off the guest list and denied entrance to the New Moon premiere after-party, which took place at LA’s Hammer Museum.

What started as an innocent mistake soon took a turn for the worst. Showing off his newly buff body, Lutz started getting physical by initiating a short-lived brawl with the bouncer. Visibly upset by the fact that security didn’t recognize him, the crowd of crazed fans standing near chanted, “Let him in.” After security finally got their act together, Lutz and his friend were granted access into the party.

Lutz redeemed himself by graciously signing autographs for fans at the end of the night.