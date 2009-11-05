Twilight: Kristen Stewart Gets Defensive

Kristen Stewart is the new Avril Lavigne. Meaning she’s kind of harmless, has a weird haircut, and doesn’t listen to her publicist. On the positive side, she does all of this in a far less annoying way than Avril ever did. Finally growing sick of the questions about the maybe relationship between her and Rob Pattinson, her final response was this:

“There’s no answer that’s not going to tip you one way or the other. Think about every hypothetical situation: ‘Okay, we are. We aren’t. I’m a lesbian,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I know that people are really funny about ‘Well, you chose to be an actor, why don’t you just f%$% give your whole life away?! Can I have your firstborn child?”

The 19-year-old has been known for saying random things before, about keeping her Twilight Barbie in a drawer, and being close-lipped about certain leaked pot-smoking photos. Stewart’s whole eff-all attitude is sort of refreshing, and as long as she doesn’t start spelling things like “Boi,” and wearing neon tulle, we’re good.

Check out the cover she and Pattinson rocked on this month’s Harper’s Bazaar. Sexual tension much?